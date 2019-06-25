Arkansas Children’s Northwest receives LPGA Week donations

Arkansas Children’s Hospital Northwest received a substantial donation as part of the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship’s LPGA Week.

A ceremony was held at the Arkansas Children’s Northwest campus in Springdale Tuesday for a grant presentation. The hospital received $275,000 in grants.

The Walmart Foundation presented a $240,000 grant to support child oral health education at the hospital as well as the preventative care program, according to an NWA Championship news release.

The hospital also received a $35,000 grant as part of the Play Yellow initiative. Play Yellow partners with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to help 10 million kids treated at local children’s hospitals every year, according to the news release.

KPMG also donated more than 5,000 children’s books as part of their Family for Literacy program.

“Arkansas Children’s is grateful for the support of Walmart, KPMG, and Barbara and Jack Nicklaus and the Play Yellow initiative through Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the LPGA Tournament,” Fred Scarborough, chief development officer for Arkansas Children’s and president of Arkansas Children’s Foundation, said in the news release. “Thanks to Walmart and Sam’s Club’s 30 year partnership with Arkansas Children’s, we are working together to help kids live better and improve child health for the 710,000 children in Arkansas.”