Bite NWA brings good flavors to LPGA

Wednesday night was the start of the three-day Bite NWA event at the 8th Street Market in Bentoville.

Attendees got to sample foods from around the world at the family-friendly event.

Thursday night’s event is titled discover and will be all about the culinary culture of Northwest Arkansas.

On Friday, it’s all about craft brews and craft burgers alongside artisan snacks.

“Northwest Arkansas, Bentonville is the melting pot for all kinds of cultures,” said Lindsey Marrs, first time guest at Bite NWA. “Walmart brings everything and it’s great to taste a little bit of everything and find what you like and what you don’t.”

There will be an on-site Bite NWA tent at the LPGA this Saturday and kids 12 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.