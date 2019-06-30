BITE Onsite serves NWA golf fans

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Attendees at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship could do much more than just watch golf on Saturday.

Golf fans got a taste of some of the best restaurants and chefs Northwest Arkansas has to offer at the BITE Onsite event.

The tasting features restaurants like Local Lime, Levi’s Gastrolounge & Low Bar, and Onyx Coffee.

One vendor said he’s grateful for the opportunity to get closer to the community.

“It’s great when people kind of recognize our branding and recognize the products that we have, because they’ll see everything we have and be like ‘Oh, we’ve seen you at the Fayetteville farmers market’ or ‘I’ve seen you at the local store,'” said Mike Thompson with Pedal Pops. “And so it’s kind of that nice acclamation of what we as a company have done.”

BITE Onsite has sold out every year since the event started and drew an estimated 9000+ attendees this year.