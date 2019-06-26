Hub 479 a place for public enjoyment during NWA Championship

Things are going well on the course at Pinnacle Hills Country Club. It’s a hot, but overall beautiful day.

The pro-am kicked off Wednesday with one tee time in the morning, the other in the afternoon.

If you’re coming out to watch any of our professionals take on the green when the actual tournament begins on Friday, there’s a place you’re going to want to know about.

It’s called Hub 479. It’s the pop-up tent located on the 17th hole.

It’s open Friday, Saturday and Sunday to all spectators.

“We like to think of it as our gathering place here at the Northwest Arkansas Championship. We host some events up there, but for the most part it’s just open for the public to enjoy,” said Annye Degrand, LPGA tournament director.

The Hub 479 is also hosting all kinds of events. Kids got to enjoy yoga on Tuesday and another yoga class will be held on Sunday for all ages,