Kids involved at LPGA

LPGA Tournament Week is here and staff are making sure kids are a part of the action.

The Boys and Girls Club of Benton County has collaborated with the tournament for five years. Kids will get to learn how to cook and participate in different STEAM activities on the course.

Boys and Girls Club of Benton County CEO, Matt Taliaferro said while it’s going to be fun, the experience will be much more than that for the kids.

“It’s extremely important for the kids because they get a chance to come out and see things and do things that they would never be able to do otherwise,” Taliaferro said. “They get to see some amazing role models here at the tournament.”

Local nonprofit, Apple Seeds Inc. is also collaborating with the tournament for BITE for Kids. The class will teach children how to cook healthy food options, like smoothies and frittatas, things director Mary Thompson said easily incorporate into anyone’s day.

“We hope they walk away inspired to try new recipes and empowered to cook at home and have a little more knowlege about why that’s important,” Thompson said.

