LPGA trying to make a more charitable initiative

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — After a week of fun and “par-tees” the LPGA tournament comes to a close.

Head Tournament Chairman Jay Allen said this year had the most people they have ever had before.

With more people coming to LPGA each year, the more the tournament wants to raise charity awareness.

He said this year the tournament has tried to make a more charitable initiative as over the years more than $4 million has been raised.

Earlier in the week, Walmart contributed $275,000 to the Children’s Hospital Northwest.

“Yesterday we had more people in the course than we have ever had before so just the way it’s become a week long celebration of NWA and not just a golf tournament,” Allen said.

This year LPGA got involved with ‘Play Yellow’, which is a way to remember a child who died of cancer and yellow was his favorite color.

The course had pops of yellow including bands, ribbons, shirts, and pins.

Allen said this was the first time the tournament has participated in Play Yellow and hopes to raise more awareness and money for children’s hospitals in the future with this.

Another new thing LPGA did this year was bring BITE NWA food to the site.

Allen said all of the food sold out all three nights.