New parking area available for NWA Championship

We are less than a week away from the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G.

One-hundred-and-forty-four of the best female golfers in the world will be competing for a $2 million purse this year.

You’ll have a new place to park in order to go watch them.

A general parking lot will be open south of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on South Pinnacle Hills Parkway.

The lot will be open next Tuesday through Sunday and is also a drop-off point for ride share services.

“Not a huge change for us, but it is a new location,” said Annye Degrand, NWA Championship event director. “We will have plenty of signage directing people to that new spot, and then the shuttles will be dropping folks off in the country club once they park there. Should be fairly easy.”

It costs $5 to park in the new lot, with proceeds going to local organizations.