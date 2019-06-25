Pinnacle crews get greens ready for LPGA

As you can imagine, the green at the Pinnacle Country Club got a little wet with all the rain from over the weekend.

But crews have been on top of maintenance, getting the 150 acres as pristine as possible for when the pros start the tourney on Friday.

So far, staff has been able to navigate around the rainfall and upkeep the course as normal for LPGA week.

“Fairways normally get mowed three times a week, and this week we’re mowing them everyday. Greens normally only get mowed once a day, this week they’re getting mowed three time a day,” said Chase Turpin, golf course superintendent for Pinnacle Country Club.

Crews get in at 5 a.m. to get the course prepped, and then return in the evening for another round of maintenance.