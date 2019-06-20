Popular Kids Center returns to NWA Championship, new and improved

The Popular Kids Center at the LPGA is getting an upgrade.

It returns this year at the Walmart and Always Discovery Green.

It will offer more educational stations like robotics, coding and animation creation.

Last year, the activity center exposed more than 2,500 children to STEAM initiatives and is expected to make an even greater impact in 2019.

“We have several activations inside there for kids to come on site and get engaged there — STEAM activities, so science, technology, engineering, arts, and math,” said Annye DeGrande, tournament director.

The discovery green is free and will be open Friday, June 28 through Sunday, June 30.