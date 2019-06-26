Pro-Am kicks off during LPGA week

Many LPGA and amateur players are participating in the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship as part of the Pro-Am, including LPGA pro Annie Park.

This is her fourth year on the tour and fourth visit to Northwest Arkansas.

Park said Pinnacle Country Club is a great course to play, but having a unique experience like playing the 17th green is much different than other venues on the tour.

“On No. 17, it’s just spectacular,” Park said. “It’s just so much fun to be out here and having so many fans just cheering you on, and you can throw gifts to the fans out in the crowd, and I would say that’s one of my favorite experiences out here.”

LPGA golfers were paired up with people involving corporate sponsorship, and one of those players is Razorback golf player Maria Fassi.

There was also former Hog Kaylee Benton, who played with our very own chief meteorologist Dan Skoff.