Public viewing decks give great look at NWA Championship action

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — If you don’t know where to see your favorite golfer, you can enjoy the Northwest Arkansas Championship Tournament from any of the four public viewing decks throughout the course courtesy of Kimberly-Clark.

The viewing decks can be found at holes 1, 9, 17 and 18.

Seating is free and available on a first come, first serve basis.

“We want everyone to feel welcome out here at the Northwest Arkansas Championship. Come out, feel like they have a place to go and hang out and watch some great golf,” said Annye DeGrand, Walmart NWA Championship event director. “We put them in an area where you’ve got a great view — you get up close and you don’t feel like you need a special ticket or anything. We want everyone to feel welcome.”

DeGrand said viewing decks are free and open to the public.