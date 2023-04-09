AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Five-time champion Tiger Woods withdrew from the tournament early Sunday morning due to injury.

Woods was +6 through the first seven holes of his third round when play was suspended on Saturday.

Television coverage showed him limping noticeably before the stoppage in play.

The Augusta National Golf Club made the announcement early Sunday morning.

He explained his decision in a tweet stating, “I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to The Masters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”