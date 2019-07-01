McPherson on Hoops: Hogs Interested in Transfer from Delaware

Fayetteville, AR-

Our Basketball Recruiting Insider has an update on several Hogs looking at 2020, 2021 and ’22. Included in this report is a transfer guard from Delaware interested in visiting Arkansas: Here’s the Q and A with Kevin McPherson:

Drew Amman: “What’s up guys. Back here on the show talking basketball with Kevin McPherson our hoops insider from Hogville.net. Kevin, Bryce Thompson has an Arkansas offer. He is from the class of 2020. Took that unofficial to Arkansas on Tuesday. What is up with him?”

Kevin McPherson: “Big time five star player out of Booker T. Washington in Tulsa. You know the previous staff was on him and offered him. But when Eric Musselman hired Chris Crutchfield away from Oklahoma to Assosciate head coach at Arkansas this is a guy that has been in with Thompson from the beginning at Oklahoma. He has known him since he was a baby. To get him on campus for an offcial visit, Tuesday was big because it was sandwiched in between an unofficial visit to North Carolina and then after his Arkansas visit he took an unofficial to Kansas. So we know that when you are keeping company with schools like that you are talking about a big time player. National top 25 star like I said. 6-4 shooting guard and a guy that really raised his profile in the spring. He had a strong NBPA Top 100 camp a couple of weekends ago in Charlottesville, Virginia with Arkansas’ entire staff on hand to see him. So to be able to get him on campus. I know his dad Rod Thompson told me he is looking to take another official visit in his senior year sometime in the fall to Arkansas.”

Drew Amman: “Jaylin Williams, front court player took an unofficial to Arkansas on Wednesday. How’d it go?”

Kevin McPherson: “Well again you are starting to stack up the visits for the high school prospects. I mean it has really been grad transfers and transfers this past week. Jaylin Williams was the first in state player to take an unofficial visit to Arkansas. Class of 2020. 6-10 forward-center out of Fort Smith Northside. Another guy that has raised his profile in the spring playing on the grass roots Nike EYBL circuit where he finished as the second leading rebounder. Almost 10 and a half rebounds per game. Has picked up a lot of offers. Auburn. Texas A&M and Illinois. But for him to go to Arkansas to take that unofficial visit. He told me that visit went well and he is looking he will most likely take an official visit to Arkansas probably during basketball season.”

Drew Amman: “Really excited about this guy as well. Jalen Ricks, 6-6 wing has a Razorback offer. Took an unofficial. That was on Thursday Kevin.”

Kevin McPherson: “Right. He got his offer on that visit. You know he is a young man that starred at Sylvan Hills. Class of 2021. He is the first prospect in state in that class to pick up an Arkansas offer. He has played at Sylvan Hills the last two years. He just announced yesterday he will be playing next season at the prestigious Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. There are a lot of really good basketball players that have come through that program. It is a place that he can actually continue to get better and improve going up against high level competition.”

Drew Amman: “Okay 2022. Nick Smith Jr. has an offer from Arkansas. He is a combo guard.”

Kevin McPherson: “he had a huge week last week with the Nike Elite 100 camp. 6-3 combo guard out of Sylvan Hills. Plays for 16 and under Brad Beale Elite. So he is playing up an age level. He led that team in scoring on the circuit. 16 points per game. Had a double double in scoring and assists last week at Nike Elite Camp. The team he played for them and won the five on five competition in the championship. Had already had an Oklahoma State offer. Tulsa, Oral Roberts. Arkansas assistant coach Corey Williams reached out to him and his dad on Friday and Saturday at the end of the week. On Saturday the offer was made. So Nick Williams a super talented player. Like I said he is probably an alpha scorer with the ability to really see the floor so he can facilitate for others as well.”

Drew Amman: “Ithiel Horton this guy I saw his highlights. Kid is transferring from Delaware. He can really get to the rack. He can shoot it as well. This guy I believe is going to visit on Monday right?”

Kevin McPherson: “He is planning on taking an official visit tomorrow. I’m told there is still some paperwork and compliance things that are being worked through. Assuming that gets completed he will be on an unofficial visit on Monday to Arkansas. Today he is taking an unofficial visit to Pittsburgh. But the plan is to get him on campus. A freshman last year. Made the Colonial Athletic Asssociation All-Freshmen Team. he also the postseason All-Tournament team. Last four games of the year he was 21 of 38 from three. Over 55 percent.”

Drew Amman: “Okay Khalil Garland. Great story you wrote on Hogville. I want to talk about him because he is a student assistant now at Arkansas. Shifts into that role. We all know he had the medical issues that prevented him from playing for the Razorbacks. The kid out of Little Rock Parkview can really play. We saw out of high school that this guy was ranked by ESPN in the top 60.”

Kevin McPherson: “Yeah he was a big time player. He came in with Daniel Gafford and Darious Hall. At the time I thought it was the strongest recruiting class not only under Mike Anderson but maybe in years at Arkansas. It just didn’t pan out for those guys to ever get on the court together. Garland never got cleared. But when I talked to him he is really looking forward to his opportunities as an student-assistant but also completing his education. He wants to maybe get into coaching or even sports broadcasting. So he is a guy with a great personality. He is always on social media. He has a lot to say about a lot of things. He is an interesting young man. A great young man from a great family in Little Rock. Khalil Garland you know Razorback fans really missed out on seeing a great talent if they didn’t get to see him in high school at Parkview. He is pointed towards big things as he moves forward. Great attitude. He said this situation really helped show him that basketball doesn’t define him. He is going to be fine. I thought that was a great thing coming from a great young man.”

Drew Amman: “So much upside to Khalil Garland. Great piece again. I want to commend you for that. Stay with us.”