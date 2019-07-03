Most Exciting Part with Five Games to Go: Rakeem Boyd’s Explosiveness

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The popular vote for star of the game going into recent weeks? Who else? Rakeem Boyd.

His past four games, 324 rushing yards and 132 receiving yards. My biggest thought regarding this first-year Hog is how many touches he’ll get this week. He had seven last week, leaving the game for good with a back injury in the second quarter. This is the guy for Arkansas…clearly. He’s first on the team in rushing with 403 yards…second in catches with 15. With Devwah Whaley (ankle injury) out until November, the uncertainty over what you’re gonna get from Chase Hayden and T.J. Hammonds, plus concerns about Maleek Williams not being good enough in pass protection…where’s that leave Boyd? It leaves him shouldering the load, and then some.

Outside of Cheyenne O’Grady transforming himself from head case to go-to tight end, and Ty Storey’s toughness, what is left? La’Michael Pettway (18 catches, 273 yards, four touchdowns) shows flashes as the top receiver, but needs to be more consistent. What next from Boyd? And that’s followed by the lingering thought…what if he had not suffered that injury against Ole Miss? Imagine that scenario, and what his stats could be, entering week eight.