Musselman, Hogs extend fourth 2020 in-state offer to combo guard Khalen “KK” Robinson of Bryant

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas has offered a scholarship to Khalen “KK” Robinson, who becomes the fourth Top 100 nationally ranked in-state prospect in the class of 2020 to receive an offer from Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman.

Robinson (6-1 combo guard, Bryant, national No. 68 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) joins fellow 2020 prospects Moses Moody (6-5 shooting guard, Little Rock native, ESPN national No. 22 / 5-star prospect), Jaylin Williams (6-10 forward / center, Fort Smith Northside, national No. 76 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com), and Chris Moore (6-6 combo forward, West Memphis, national No. 88 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) to form the largest single class of in-state Hog offers in years.

Robinson recently picked up his first four high-major offers from TCU (where he visited on May 27), Illinois, Florida, and Iowa State, then on Sunday he picked up offers from blueblood Kansas and the Hogs after having a big weekend at the Midwest Basketball Showcase in Kansas City in front of more than 100 college coaches.

“Getting an offer from Kansas which is one of the most well known basketball schools in college basketball is a blessing, and getting an offer from Arkansas which is my home town school is just a blessing … to come from watching Arkansas on TV to getting an offer to play there,” Robinson said just minutes after posting his Jayhawk and Hog offers on Twitter.

Robinson holds previous offers from mid-majors Arkansas State, Texas-El Paso, Louisiana Tech, Missouri State, Southern Miss, and Appalachian State. He’s also receiving interest from Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Clemson, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Houston, and others.

Prior to receiving his Hog offer, Robinson said he was “really interested” in Arkansas.

“He (Musselman) said he’s excited for (Arkansas’s) staff to watch me play this summer,” Robinson said of his May 31 conversation with the Head Hog. A day earlier, Robinson had talked with Kansas coaches.

Robinson was one of the best guards playing on the ultra-competitive Nike EYBL circuit in April and May, which led to his recent flood of receiving high-major offers and interest. His stat line was impressive — 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals — through all 13 Nike EYBL-session games while helping his 17U Pro Skills (TX) squad qualify for the prestigious Nike Peach Jam championship tournament in July.

Robinson will likely begin taking official visits — he still has all five to take — following the Nike Peach Jam.

Arkansas coaches watched Robinson play at the Nike EYBL session in Atlanta the weekend of April 26-28 — the only live evaluation period so far for NCAA Division 1 coaches. A few days later on May 1, Arkansas staff coach Hays Meyers made an on-campus visit to Bryant to see Robinson.

Robinson’s backcourt teammate on 17U Pro Skills (TX) is 2020 Micah Peavey (6-5 wing, Duncanville, TX, ESPN national No. 40 / 4-star prospect), who also holds an Arkansas offer. The duo makes up arguably the toughest backcourt in grassroots basketball.

“It’s just great,” Robinson said of playing with Peavy. “I feed off of him, he feeds off of me. It’s just a great feeling to have someone who can score the ball like that, and also a great friend off the court.”

Robinson will have up to three or four more live evaluation periods for D1 coaches to watch him play: Two high-school scholastic events in late June, a Nike curcuit event in mid-July, and possibly an NCAA-sanctioned event in late July.

As a high school junior in 2018-19, Robinson led Bryant in scoring as the Hornets won the 6A-Central conference title before suffering a close loss in the 6A state title game against Williams and Northside in March. He was named Most Valuable Player in the 3A state title game as a freshman in ’16-17 after leading Episcopal Collegiate to it’s first state basketball championship.

Robinson is arguably the best two-way (offense and defense) guard in Arkansas. The lefty has plus-arm-length for his height, he’s a good athlete, and his on-ball defense can be suffocating. Steady, consistent, and reliable, Robinson has a nice pace as a ball-handler and he does not force his own offense as he’s a willing and capable facilitator for others. He’s an efficient 3-point shooter and he’s a determined slasher who finishes with toughness. He’s also clutch having knocked down his fair share of game-winners in high school and in grassroots play, and he’s a dependable free throw shooter (including down the stretch in tight games).

Linked below are a few recent highlight reels of Robinson in action …

More Khalen “KK” Robinson highlights from this weekend’s Midwest Basketball Showcase in Kanas City as more than 100 college coaches were in attendance as part of the NCAA-sanctioned live-eval event …

'20 Arkansas interest Khalen "KK" Robinson @onekrob2 (6-1 CG, Bryant) puttin' on a show early as Team 2 Arkansas leads Team 2 Nebraska 15-14 at Midwest Basketball Showcase in KC … KK drives in for the sweet and-1 runner here as he has 9 pts (3-3 FGs, incl 2-2 from 3, & 1-1 FTs) pic.twitter.com/EzgxOQ0Xxy — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) June 22, 2019

KK was a knockdown killah from 3 on the Nike EYBL circuit throughout the spring, & now he's making it rain in Kansas City! '20 Arkansas interest Khalen "KK" Robinson @onekrob2 (6-1 CG, Bryant) … pic.twitter.com/nggDQGwFtA — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) June 22, 2019

Special K! Seriously, give me '20 Arkansas interest Khalen "KK" Robinson @onekrob2 at the 1, pick UR 5, and U can pick my other 4 … 'cuz we got this! pic.twitter.com/78T8kA0EkY — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) June 22, 2019

More Bang Bang from KK! '20 Arkansas interest Khalen "KK" Robinson @onekrob2 (6-1 CG, Bryant) rings the bell from distance once again during Saturday action at Midwest Basketball Showcase in KC! pic.twitter.com/rbTFCN92j8 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) June 22, 2019

'20 Arkansas interest Khalen "KK" Robinson @onekrob2 (6-1 CG, Bryant) made 4-of-4 FTs in the final minute, incl these two w/9 seconds left that iced 17U Pro Skills' 85-82 win Sunday over 17U Phenom U at Nike EYBL Session 3 in DFW … KK's game at both ends sentillating throughout pic.twitter.com/w1x2RG8CKe — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 26, 2019

Go ahead, take one more step on that weak closeout & watch me blow by to get it at the cup! '20 Arkansas interest Khalen "KK" Robinson @onekrob2 (6-1 CG, Bryant) has 17U Pro Skills on top of 17U Phenom, 74-72, late 4th Q at Nike EYBL session in DFW … pic.twitter.com/JejTzzpMtg — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 26, 2019

U say U wanna wipe out my driving bucket?! Then I gotcha with a corner 3-ball … '20 Arkansas interest Khalen "KK" Robinson @onekrob2 (6-1 CG, Bryant) … KK recently picked up a TCU offer … pic.twitter.com/kTjgxqMegp — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 26, 2019

'20 Arkansas interest Khalen "KK" Robinson @onekrob2 of Bryant rifles a pass in transition to '20 Arkansas offer Micah Peavy @mjpv5 , then KK rebs Micah's miss before diming to another teammate … during Saturday action at Nike EYBL session in DFW … pic.twitter.com/lVMbC3bgzt — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 25, 2019

'20 Arkansas interest Khalen "KK" Robinson @onekrob2 (6-1 CG, Bryant) just busted 'em up w/a big 3-bomb, but 17U Pro Skills trails 17U PSA Cardinals, 65-54, at the end of the 3rd Q on Saturday at Nike EYBL session in DFW … pic.twitter.com/fxc9G6ISWr — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) May 25, 2019

Never seen a PG block shots in volume like '20 Arkansas interest Khalen "KK" Robinson @onekrob2 (6-1, Bryant) does it! From Tues gm vs Jonesboro at Summer Jam team camp at Hendrix College … later Tues, KK announced his 3rd HM offer from Florida … talked to WVa, GaTech this wk pic.twitter.com/oSTnvndq30 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) June 5, 2019