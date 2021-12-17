Delta Air Lines announces aircraft livery with Team USA for upcoming Olympics

ATLANTA, Ga. (KNWA/KFTA) — Delta Air Lines announced in a press release the unveiling of a new custom aircraft livery on Friday, Dec. 17, in celebration of their eight-year commitment as the official airline of Team USA for the upcoming Olympics.

The custom livery was designed by Shane Edwards, Delta’s Product and Experimental Design Manager, as well as Window Seat, the airline’s creative team. The aircraft features unique Team USA design elements.

“This one-of-a-kind livery celebrates our partnership which has been built on shared values and the inspiring athletes of Team USA, whose indomitable spirit lies at the heart of both our ‘Keep Climbing’ message and the Olympic and Paralympic Movement,” Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Tim Mapes said.

According to the release, the teams opted for a “clean, classic design to promote the partnership between Team USA and Delta.” The aircraft also features prominent Olympic and Delta imagery, including the Team logo, along with blue gradient and the phrase “rise to the top,” illustrated with red elements to highlight the “resilience needed to get there.”

Extending the celebration of their new commitment, the airline also announced they have partnered with six athletes who will be traveling to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Olympians, Paralympians and hopefuls include, Maame Biney- speed skating, Amber Glenn- figure skating, Breezy Johnson- alpine skiing, Dan Cnossen- para nordic skiing, Jen Lee- men’s sled hockey, Oksana Masters- Para Nordic Skiing.

“I’m very proud to partner with Delta on the road to the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games,” Cnossen said. “Its support is invaluable, especially as I approach my third Paralympic Games, and it is very exciting to see how they will celebrate Team USA through the new livery design.”

As a part of being the official airline, Delta will be flying Olympians to the additional upcoming games in Paris, Milano Cortina and Los Angeles.

The airline served as a past sponsor of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in its headquarters’ town, Atlanta, for the 1996 games and Salt Lake City 2002.

The new livery will take flight on Saturday, Dec. 18,