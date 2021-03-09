NBC Olympics embed player

Skip to content
KNWA FOX24
Fayetteville
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KNWA
FOX24
A Closer Look 🕵️🔎
Around Arkansas
Around the Region
Coronavirus 🦠
Your Local Election HQ 🗳️
Live Streams 📺
Local News
I Love NWA 💞
National News 🇺🇸
Northwest Arkansas News
River Valley News
Washington-DC 🇺🇸
Top Stories
Jimmy Carter says he’s sad, angry over Georgia voting bills
Top Stories
Deadly Missouri family feud headed to trial after video evidence surfaces
Video
Watson Chapel school board meets to discuss safety measures after school shooting
Video
American Airlines to resume direct flights from XNA to Miami & D.C. in April
Buckingham Palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations
Weather
7 Day Forecast☀️
Weather
Interactive Radar
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Closings and Delays
Weather Cameras
Live stream
Viewer Weather Photos
Weather Blog
Weather 101
Weather Guests
Weather Radios
Weather Call
Weather Word of the Week
Pig Trail
Pig Trail Nation News🐗
Hog Recruiting🐗
Basketball Madness🏀
PTN Live Stream
Ask Mike
Hogville
Fearless Friday NWA
Japan 2020
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
National Sports
NCAA
Top Stories
Moody Named SEC Freshman of the Year, Notae 6th Man of the Year
Top Stories
Sam Pittman Wants Hogs to Improve Pass Rushing, Still Looking For Help
Video
No. 20 Arkansas Travels To Central Arkansas Tuesday For First Time In Program History
Razorbacks Tabbed College Baseball’s Unanimous Top-Ranked Team
Get Mike Irwin’s thoughts on Arkansas Basketball, Spring Football and the top ranked Baseball Hogs in this week’s “Ask Mike”
Video
Contests
Adventures in Ozarks Giveaway🚴
Basketball Madness🏀
Charmin Nominate a Fronline Fighter👨🚒👮♀️
Dr. Pepper & Cream Soda Staycation Sweepstakes
P&D HVAC Clean Air Giveaway
Smoothies for a YEAR 🥤
Remarkable Women
Energizer Super Weather Kid
Snapple Snap Of The Day
Community
Black History Month
Community Calendar🗓️
Finding a Family 👨👩👦👦
General Mills Doing Good
Give Kids a Miracle
Golden Apple🍏
Newsfeed Now
NWA Spotlight
Pass or Fail
Pet of the Week🐾
Souper Bowl of Caring🥣
Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻♂️👮🏽♀️
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Voices of Courage
Weird News
Who To Know
You Ask, We Answer🕵️
Good Day NWA
Adventures in Ozarks Giveaway🚴
Adventures in the Ozarks🏞️
Entertainment News
Tasty Tuesday
Top Stories
Folk Musician Willi Carlisle Preps for Album Release
Video
Top Stories
Myth Busters: Rock Mortgage Edition
Video
Top Stories
The Tastes of St. Patrick’s Day
Video
Art Exhibitions; Music Festival Lineup Released; Medical School Coming to NWA – What You Need to Know
Video
March is Arkansas Archeology Month
Video
Ashtyn Barbaree Brings International Appeal to NWA Show
Video
Advice Network
Eustasis Psychiatric & Addiction Health
Hancock Vet Clinics🐶🐱
Genesis Care Cancer Care
NWA Urology
Solera Dental Spa
Your Health
Top Stories
Immediate help for psychiatric problems at Eustasis
Video
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us 📲
Work For Us 📋
Meet the Team
Job Alerts 📋
Signal Reception Help 📡
Stay Connected 📺
Email Newsletter Signup 📧
TV Schedule – NBC
TV Schedule – Fox 24
TV Schedule – MyNetworkTV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Job Alert
Job Alert Board
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
NBC Olympics embed player
Olympics
by:
Scott Marshall
Posted:
Mar 9, 2021 / 12:57 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 9, 2021 / 12:57 PM CST
Trending Stories
Dekota Harvey pleads guilty to killing two people to avoid death penalty
Video
Moody Named SEC Freshman of the Year, Notae 6th Man of the Year
Where to find a vaccine clinic in Northwest Arkansas in March
Video
Get Mike Irwin’s thoughts on Arkansas Basketball, Spring Football and the top ranked Baseball Hogs in this week’s “Ask Mike”
Video
KNWA & Fox 24 Local Event Calendar
Arkansas’ Running Back Room Will Provide Competition With Trelon Smith Trying to Take Command, Includes Former Wide Receiver
Video
MAP: Arkansas pharmacies providing the COVID-19 vaccine
News App
Weather App