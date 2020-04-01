One-on-One with Andrew Landry

Former Razorback and current professional golfer, Andrew Landry, spoke one-on-one with our Alyssa Orange recently.

Landry started off the year strong with a win at the American Express for his second PGA Tour victory. Like many others, he was really looking forward to The Masters Tournament, golf’s first major championship and a signature springtime event.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Masters has been postponed along with all other golfing events.

Landry is now home in Austin, Texas with his family but hopes he still get a chance to play the Augusta National Golf Club.

“I’m definitely ready to get back on the road and definitely ready to start playing again,” says Landry. “I’ve got the itch and I want to get it going. Haven’t heard much from the PGA Tour but I don’t know what their plans are in regards to the rest of the season. How they’re going to make these two months up that we missed and if they’re going to make it up. The Masters is cancelled for right now and I don’t know what they’re doing with that so you know, hope I don’t get screwed out of The Masters.”

To hear more from Landry, watch the video above.