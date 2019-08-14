One Razorback Roadshow a Tremendous Success

Fayetteville, AR-

After riding a bus with Razorback Coaches, Senior Staff Members, the Athletics Director, the list goes on, you’ll see the outstanding camaraderie. Leaving around noon Tuesday for Fort Smith for the sixth stop on the One Razorback Roadshow Circuit, you could see the high level of commitment from this group to reach out to communities around Arkansas. Student-Athletes, spirit squad members and mascots were also involved in this event to celebrate the passion and support for the Razorbacks.

“We have a number of people that travel from Fort Smith every weekend during football, basketball and baseball season to support our student-athletes. It was a natural for us to give back to this community that gives so much to us throughout the course of the year,” AD Hunter Yurachek said.

The Razorbacks made two stops for community service projects. The first was at Fort Smith Park to help with the mulch in a playground area. From there, the group headed to Tilles Park to paint playground equipment while also lining the basketball court.

“To have the Razorbacks roll in here to the River Valley wearing their red, calling the Hogs, showing a lot of enthusiasm. Getting out, elbow grease in this 100 degree plus weather. Helping us redo a park down at Fort Smith Park and right here at Tilles for our kids painting. It just means everything,” Eddie Lee Herndon (President & CEO of the United Way Fort Smith Area) said.

“We moved a lot of mulch, helped with the playground, burned a lot of calories. That is what this is all about, giving back to the community. It’s awesome to give back to the community. All of us are here to have a great fun day,” Head Men’s Basketball Coach Eric Musselman said.



“Great chance to do a little work for the city and give back and help out the state of Arkansas.

It’s pretty cool,” Head Men’s Track Coach Chris Bucknam said.

Musselman, Bucknam, and Yuracheck were also joined in the efforts by Women’s Track Coach Lance Harter. The day wrapped up with a meet and greet with fans at Uncork’d. Women’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Neighbors was also in attendance.

The One Razorback RoadShow wraps up with the One Hog Call Event at War Memorial Stadium August 30th.