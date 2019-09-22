Otis on FB Recruiting: ‘True Football Speed from Catrell Wallace’

Story: By Drew Amman

Fayetteville, AR-

The latest recruiting report from Hogville’s Otis Kirk is out, and whether it was in the press box Saturday (at Razorback Stadium) talking to Otis or on-air Sunday, our recruiting insider had great things to say about Bryant’s Catrell Wallace. That story, plus several other nuggets, including a preferred walk-on pick-up at wideout. Here’s the Q and A:

(Otis Kirk)

Hayden Metcalf committed

to Arkansas yesterday, preferred walk-on, kid I saw at camp this summer. Had an offer from Northern Colorado, Colorado State

was looking at him.

Friday night, they played McKinney and he had eight catches,

170 yards, two touchdowns, and they are undefeated, fourth in their area down there in Prosper,

good football team, he has better speed than you would think. I tell ya who he reminds me of, John David White.

(Drew Amman)

Andrew Chamblee, six eight tackle from Maumelle,

has an offer from Arkansas.

(Otis)

Got offered yesterday, and previous offer was from Virginia Tech and this kid, by my count, third from Arkansas in 2022 to get an offer from Arkansas joining Harris and Joyner.

Hope I am not leaving someone out. Maumelle has a good team this

year, they are undefeated and they have two sophomore tackles

that are huge. Caleb Stroud is the other one, but Chamblee is one

the colleges are really fixed in on right now.

(Drew)

Catrell Wallace is very impressive, committed to Arkansas, you had a chance to see him the other night.

(Otis)

First time to see him play in person, and I’d watched a ton of

Hudl in person and this kid you have to see to appreciate, stuff that doesn’t show up in the stats, in some ways, he would be in the backfield and they would throw the ball, and he would get 20 or 30 yards downfield and caught the receiver and running back, and make the tackle, it’s unbelievable. He’s got true football speed, he’s a young kid, and you know they would tell me, the coaches at Bryant, two years ago, on kickoffs, would be the first one down there to make the tackle.

Drew

Austin Ledbetter I wanna talk about from Bryant. QB, has committed to Arkansas in baseball, but what about the football possibilities?

(Otis)

He said it’s a possibility and we just saw Connor Noland try it for awhile. Different weights and such. He’s a junior and he’s got this season

and next season. He will get football offers, he’ll have to weigh, do I go somewhere to just play baseball? Or, do I try to play both, and you know he is committed to Arkansas, as a corner player, can pitch. He is really fond of Evan Lee who came out of Bryant. So whatever he does, he will be successful, whether it’s just play baseball, whatever and let me just say, Drew, that Bryant team is one of the best I’ve seen come out of Arkansas.

(Drew)

JD Coffey let’s finish with him, safety, out of Texas.

Otis

Yeah, he has an Arkansas offer and about 14 or 15 other offers, just a junior. Mark Smith was headed to Houston to go see Dwight and some others Friday, of course though, floods there, don’t know if that team even played. But, he went to Kennedale, and this guy will ultimately be a four-star, and I’d say most will have to beat Texas to get, he has good size, six feet.

Good player.

(Drew)

Otis thanks,

back on the show after this.