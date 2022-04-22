SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – No. 10 Arkansas posted a final-round, 7-over-par 287, and finished 10th at the 2022 SEC Championships with a 54-hole score of 851.

The Razorbacks needed to finish among the top eight to advance to tomorrow’s match play. The weekend field to determine the SEC team champion includes (in order of finish after stroke play) #3 Vanderbilt, #19 Texas A&M, #16 Florida, LSU, #45 Missouri, #12 Georgia, #18 Tennessee and Mississippi State.

Wil Gibson led Arkansas for the second straight day, shooting a 1-under-par 69. He moved up 16 spots on the final day to tie for 25th (75-68-69=212) with a three-day score of 212, which tied his season’s best and one stroke shy of his career best. Also, coupled with his 68 in round two, Gibson fired his fifth and sixth career rounds in the 60’s. He also had two rounds in the 60’s when he shot his other 212 this season (Cabo Collegiate). Overall, Gibson only had two bogeys with five birdies over his final 36 holes at the Championship.

On Friday, Gibson, starting on hole 10, opened with three pars before dropping a shot on the par-4, 13th hole. The junior reeled off 12 pars over his final 14 holes with birdies on his 15th and 17th holes of the day for his 1-under-par round.

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira finished with a pair of birdies to card a 1-over-par 71. He moved up to places to tie for 39th with a score of 214 (72-71-71).

Segundo Oliva Pinto, who led the team with 11 birdies over 54 holes, finished one stroke behind Gibson, tying for 34th with a 54-hole total of 213 (73-68-72). Luke Long tied for 42nd (71-69-75=215). The graduate senior did play the par 5’s at -4, tying for the best among the field over three days. Julian Perico tied for 52nd (72-71-75=218).

Arkansas turns its attention to the NCAA postseason. The Razorbacks will learn their destination for the NCAA Regional on Wednesday, May 4, at 3 pm (CT). The selection show will be televised on GOLF Channel. The NCAA Regionals will be held May 16-18 at six regional sites hosted by Texas A&M, Ohio State, Yale, Florida Atlantic, Pacific and Alabama.