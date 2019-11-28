11 Things Razorback Fans Have to be Thankful For

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will finish the 2019 football season tomorrow in Little Rock against Missouri.

While the 2-9 season hasn’t been what anyone wanted or expected it is what it is. But Arkansas’ fans still have plenty be thankful for. Here’s 11 things Arkansas fans have to be thankful for.

Canaan Sandy — No team in America has a bigger fan than Canaan Sandy. He is there to watch the Razorbacks play and will be there when the game ends. He even was able to hex the Mississippi State baseball team making it easy for Connor Noland to get the win that day. He is a treasure for this state to have.

Lance Harter — No one will ever do what John McDonnell did at Arkansas, but Harter is the women’s version of the G.O.A.T. with cross country, indoor and outdoor track & field. Harter is a great coach, but an even better person.

Eric Musselman — The new basketball coach arrived at Arkansas and immediately hired an outstanding staff. He has the Hogs off to a fast start with a record of 6-0. He has the Hogs finding ways to win games. The lack of height and overall 3-point shooting will likely catch up with them in the future in some games, but one can bet Musselman will have them fighting to the end.

Hunter Yurachek and Jon Fagg — OK, this is a two-for-one deal. The two of them found Musselman when looking for a basketball coach. They are now in the hunt for the next football coach. Arkansas’ fans can be thankful they have two such quality persons finding the coach.

Dave Van Horn — He has gotten his team to the College World Series the past two years and just signed a recruiting that is ranked No. 3 in the nation. Van Horn has the baseball team among the elite in not just the SEC, but nation. He and his staff just continue to roll out winning teams. The #OmaHogs are definitely something to be thankful for.

Barry Lunney Jr. — He was thrown into an extremely tough, some might say impossible, situation replacing Chad Morris with two games remaining in the season. Lunney didn’t hesitate when Yurachek asked him to take the team over. He has stepped in and done as great job as one could have hoped for. He has even exceeded the expectations in some ways.

Chad Morris, Rest of Staff in Addition to Lunney — Arkansas fans can be thankful Morris and his staff recruited extremely well while here. It’s easy to scoff at this, but the thing they couldn’t do is win enough games on the field. However, that doesn’t take away from the fact they recruited harder than any staff I have ever seen at Arkansas. For that Arkansas’ fans should be thankful.

Mike Neighbors — The former Greenwood Bulldog is back home coaching the women’s basketball team and has them ranked. Not only are they ranked, but playing a very exciting brand of basketball.

Jim Lindsey — He’s a former player who if called successful in real estate wouldn’t even do him justice. He was far beyond successful. But the thing Arkansas fans should be thankful for is he never forgot the Razorbacks and stayed involved with them always trying to find out a way to make the program better.

Arkansas’ Student-Athletes — It doesn’t matter the sport. Arkansas’ fans should be thankful for all the athletes who chose to come to Fayetteville to become a Razorback and get their education. Almost any athlete who puts on the Razorback uniform in any sport had options to go elsewhere but chose to come to the UA. For that everyone should be thankful.

Rest of Coaches — I can’t mention all the coaches at Arkansas in this space, but be thankful they are leading the men and women to be the best they can possibly be. Many programs I didn’t mention are doing great with soccer, softball, golf and others.

I also want to take this opportunity to wish everyone a very, very Happy Thanksgiving and hopefully a safe one. I am very thankful for Lanny Beavers, Jason Carroll, Scott Marshall and all the others involved in getting me to Hogville.net and Pig Trail Nation. Believe me, I am very thankful to all.