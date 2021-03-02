12th Ranked Hogs win 10th consecutive SEC game with 101-73 win over South Carolina

Coming in shorthanded with the absence of a key contributor in freshman big man Jaylin Williams, the 12th-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks didn’t blink as they locked up a second-place finish in the SEC with a punishing 101-73 win Tuesday over league bottom-feeder South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., and in doing so the Hogs also extended their second-best league winning streak since the program entered the SEC nearly 30 years ago.

Arkansas (20-5, 12-4 SEC, NCAA NET No. 18 entering Tuesday) put up its best point total in SEC play and has now won 10 consecutive league games for the first time since the 1993-94 national championship Razorbacks did the same as part of an overall 12-game winning streak against SEC competition. With one more game remaining in the regular season — at home Saturday against Texas A&M — the Razorbacks finished with a 5-3 road record in SEC play for the second-best road mark in the league. Counting a 4-point road loss at Oklahoma State in the SEC / Big 12 Challenge in late January, which stands as the last time Arkansas lost a game, the Hogs finished with an overall 5-4 road record on the season.

Freshman guard Moses Moody of Little Rock matched his career-high of 28 points (10-of-15 field goals, including 4-of-9 from 3, and 4-of-4 free throws) and the Hogs made 10 three-pointers at a 50% clip in the first half while running out to a 17-point lead at the break before finishing 15-of-33 from distance (45.5%) while mostly attacking the rim with success in the final 20 minutes as their lead never fell below 14 points.

Moody notched his second 20-plus scoring effort in the last 3 games and 7th of the season to go with 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals; senior combo forward Justin Smith picked up where he left off in February with another stellar performance (a season-high 22 points and 8 rebounds); junior guard JD Notae had his third consecutive productive game off the bench with 21 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals; junior guard Desi Sills made a career-high 5 three-pointers (out of 7 attempts, and 4 were made in the first half) for 15 points off the bench, sophomore stretch-5 Connor Vanover finished with 3 points, 6 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 1 assist; and freshman guard Davontae “Devo” Davis had 4 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

Arkansas snapped a two-game losing streak against South Carolina (6-13, 4-11 SEC, NCAA NET No. 112 entering Tuesday) dating back to the ’18-19 campagin as the Hogs came into the game needing one win in their final two games, or a Florida loss, to lock up sole possession of a second-place finish in the SEC and the accompanying No. 2 seed in next week’s SEC tournament (March 10-14 in Nashville, Tenn.). Each of the top 4 seeds determined in the SEC regular-season receive a double-bye into the SECT quarterfinals on Friday, March 12.

With their SEC second-place finish cemented, if the Razorbacks win their final game against the Aggies they would finish with the program’s second-best regular-season SEC record by percentage (’93-94 is tops at 14-2), tied for its second-fewest regular-season SEC losses (’94-95 finished 12-4), and tied for its second-most regular-season SEC wins (’14-15 finished 13-5).

In his second season as Head Hog, Eric Musselman improved to 4-0 while coaching a ranked Arkansas team, 20-15 in SEC games, 40-17 overall at Arkansas, and he evened his record to 1-1 coaching head-to-head against South Carolina’s Frank Martin in SEC play. Musselman has reached 20 overall wins in each of his two seasons at Arkansas.

In addition to its torrid three-point shooting, Arkansas made 37-of-67 overall from the field (55.2%) and 12-of-13 from the free throw line (92.3%). Defensively, the Hogs held Carolina to 27-of-72 field goal shooting (37.5%), including 6-of-23 from 3 (26.1%). The Gamecoacks were 13-of-23 from the free throw line.

Arkansas and South Carolina both finished with 39 rebounds, but the Hogs won bench points (42-32), points-off-turnovers (19-17), assists (17-13), steals (10-9), and blocks (4-2).

Junior guard AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks with 18 points and 3 rebounds while wing Keyshawn Bryant chipped in 13 points and 9 rebounds.

Musselman went with the same starting lineup for the 7th consecutive game — Moody, Davis, Smith, Vanover, and senior combo guard Jalen Tate.

Moody put 12 points on the board in seemingly a blink of an eye as the Hogs took an early 14-13 lead. That’s when Sills checked in and drilled his first four triple attempts to spark a 24-11 Hogs’ run that put them ahead, 38-25.

Carolina strung together a 4-0 spurt capped by Lawson hitting a jumper to pull within 38-29, but Notae and Smith scored all of the Hogs’ points in an 11-3 run to close out the first half as Arkansas carried its biggest lead of 17 points into the break.

Arkansas shot 18-of-33 from the field (54.5%), including a blistering 10-of-20 from 3 (50%) in the first half, compared to only 12-of-43 from the field (27.9%) for South Carolina, including only 3-of-13 from 3 (23.1%). Moody led the way with 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists while Sills had 12 points.