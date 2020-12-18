12th Ranked Arkansas heads to the Capital City to Face the Little Rock Trojans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas coaching staff, led by head coach Dave Van Horn, has signed another Top 10 recruiting class, inking 19 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent or as committed walk-ons.

Hitting coach and recruiting coordinator Nate Thompson led the assembly of the Razorbacks’ class that ranked inside Perfect Game’s Top 10 classes for the sixth straight year at No. 3 and checks in at No. 8 among Baseball America’s best classes. The Hogs recruiting class is comprised of 11 position players and eight pitchers hailing from 10 different states, including six from Arkansas.