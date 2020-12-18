12th Ranked Arkansas heads to the Capital City to Face the Little Rock Trojans

INFO
Date: Saturday, Dec. 19
Time: 2 p.m.
Opponent: Little Rock
Location: Jack Stephens Center
TV: ESPN+
LAST TIME OUT
- No. 13 Arkansas (7-1, 0-0) notched their fourth-straight win last Sunday afternoon, taking down in-state opponent Central Arkansas (1-4, 0-0), 105-58 inside Bud Walton Arena.
- Arkansas’ offense continued to roll, scoring 105 points, the most for the Hogs since they put up 108 on the road against Ole Miss last season (2/16/20).
- Redshirt senior Chelsea Dungee caught fire in the second half, scoring 15 points in the third quarter alone, shooting 4-5 from the field, including 3-3 from behind the arc in that period. She would finish with a game-high 26 when all was said and done.
- Redshirt seniors Destiny Slocum and Amber Ramirez also chipped in solid offensive performances, both scoring 12 points in the first half and finishing the afternoon with point totals of 22 and 14, respectively.
- Redshirt senior Jailyn Mason had her best game of the season so far, racking up a season-high 16 points off the bench.
- Before the game, Director of Operations and Ladyback Legend Amber Nicholas Shirey was honored for winning her 600th game as a Razorback. Her 600th win came against No. 4 Baylor.
- Dungee went five of six at the free throw line in the game, bringing her career free throws made total to 486. That mark is an Arkansas Program record.
STORYLINES
- Coach Neighbors’ 2020-21 Hogs have been an offensive juggernaut so far this season, averaging 93.2 points per game, good for seventh in the NCAA.
- Arkansas gets a lot of its offense from beyond the arc, where the Hogs are once again ranked among the elite. They have made 76 threes so far this season already, which is the second best mark in the NCAA.
- They are hitting 9.5 of them a game, which is currently 18th in the NCAA.
- Neighbors’ bunch has been the best team in the country at getting to the line and converting its chances – Arkansas is ranked first in the NCAA in both free throws made (166) and free throws attempted (229).
- The Hogs also play an incredibly efficient style of basketball, only turning the ball over 11.0 times a game on average, which is currently good for 12th in the NCAA.
- Sophomore guard Marquesha Davis has really started to break out for the Razorbacks.
- Coming off the bench, the Arkansas native has been reliable as both a scorer and defender.
- “Q”, as she’s known, started off the year strong, notching her first career double-double against Oral Roberts (11 pts, 11 rebs).
- She also scored in double-figures against both Maryland (15 pts) and Louisiana Monroe (14 pts).
- Against Baylor, Q scored eight points, pulled down four rebounds, and nabbed a game-high four steals.
- Q has been a thief on the defensive end, registering 3 or more steals in four of her six games played, including a career-high five in the opener against Oral Roberts.
MORE INFORMATION
