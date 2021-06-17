16 Razorbacks Compete In U.S. Olympic Trials, Various National Championships

Pig Trail Nation

by: ArkansasRazorbacks.com

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to Japan 2020
July 23 2021 06:00 am
Countdown to Walmart NWA Championship
September 20 2021 05:00 am

EUGENE, Oregon – Arkansas has eight athletes who will be involved with U.S. Olympic Trials in track and field, starting this weekend. Seven compete at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus with another, Hunter Woodhall, competing in Minnesota at the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials.

An additional eight Razorbacks will compete internationally the following weekend at their respective national championships.

Current Razorbacks competing at Hayward field include Markus Ballengee (decathlon), Carl Elliott, III (110m hurdles), Tre’Bien Gilbert (110m hurdles), and Nicholas Hilson (400m hurdles).

Arkansas alums entered in the U.S. Olympic Trials include Andrew Irwin (pole vault), Jarrion Lawson (long jump), and Erich Sullins (hammer).

In the recent Track & Field News formchart for the Olympic Trials, the magazine predicts a runner-up finish for Lawson in the long jump.

Woodhall will compete at the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials, which is being held at McNight Stadium at Breck High School in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Woodhall is scheduled to race in the 100m on Friday (5:30 p.m.) and in the 400m on Saturday (4:30 p.m.). Live results will be available (http://live.halfmiletiming.com/meets/337/events).

The team announcement for the Tokyo Paralympics will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, June 20.

Friday’s schedule at the U.S. Olympic Trials will have hammer qualifying for Sullins. On Saturday, the decathlon begins for Ballengee along with pole vault qualifying for Irwin. The hammer final will be on Sunday while the pole vault final is on Monday.

Hurdle events begin next Thursday with Hilson in the 400m hurdles first round, while Gilbert and Elliott contest the first round of the 110m hurdles next Friday with Lawson in the qualifying round of the long jump.

Next weekend is when the Jamaica National Championships are held in Kingston, the Bahamas Championships in Nassau, the British Athletics Championships in Manchester, England, as well as the Danish National Championships in Odense, Denmark.

Razorbacks scheduled to compete in Jamaica include Ryan Brown (long jump), Omar McLeod (110m hurdles), Phillip Lemonious (110m hurdles), Kemar Mowatt (400m hurdles), and Clive Pullen (triple jump).

Laquan Nairn will compete in long jump in Bahamas, Ruben Banks will compete in the hammer in England, and Kristoffer Hari competes in the sprints in Denmark.

Razorback Etamar Bhastekar already competed in a national championship earlier this week and won the Israeli pole vault title as he equaled his outdoor best of 17-6 ½. He will represent Israel in the pole vault during the European Athletics Team Championships this weekend in Bulgaria.

U.S. Olympic Trials | Arkansas entries

Friday, June 18, 2021

Time (PT)EventAthlete
NoonM Shot Put QualifyingRyan CrouserTrains in Fayetteville
12:05 p.m.M Hammer QualifyingErich SullinsAlum
4:03 p.m.W 1,500m 1st RoundNikki HiltzAlum
  Krissy GearJunior
5:54 p.m.W 5,000m 1st RoundKatie IzzoJunior
  Taylor WernerAlum
6:30 p.m.M Shot Put FINAL(Ryan Crouser) 
6:37 p.m.W 100m 1st RoundJada BaylarkJunior
  Kiara ParkerAlum

Saturday, June 19, 2021

1:00 p.m.Decathlon 100mMarkus BallengeeJunior
1:50 p.m.Decathlon Long JumpBallengee 
2:50 p.m.Decathlon Shot PutBallengee 
4:00 p.m.Decathlon High JumpBallengee 
4:30 p.m.M Pole Vault QualifyingAndrew IrwinAlum
5:04 p.m.W 100m Hurdles 1st RoundTaliyah BrooksAlum
  Payton ChadwickAlum
6:03 p.m.W 100m Semifinal(Jada Baylark, Kiara Parker) 
6:18 p.m.Decathlon 400mBallengee 
6:40 p.m.W 1,500m Semifinal(Krissy Gear, Nikki Hiltz) 
7:51 p.m.W 100m FINAL(Jada Baylark, Kiara Parker) 

Sunday, June 20, 2021

12:15 p.m.Decathlon 110m HurdlesMarkus Ballengee 
1:20 p.m.Decathlon DiscusBallengee 
3:45 p.m.Decathlon Pole VaultBallengee 
4:25 p.m.M Hammer FINAL(Erich Sullins) 
6:03 p.m.W 100m Hurdles Semifinal(Taliyah Brooks, Payton Chadwick) 
6:15 p.m.Decathlon JavelinBallengee 
6:35 p.m.W 3k Steeplechase 1st RoundKrissy GearJunior
7:23 p.m.Decathlon 1,500mBallengee 
7:43 p.m.W 100m Hurdles FINAL(Taliyah Brooks, Payton Chadwick) 

Monday, June 21, 2021

3:30 p.m.M Pole Vault FINAL(Andrew Irwin)
5:05 p.m.W 1,500m FINAL(Krissy Gear, Nikki Hiltz)
5:40 p.m.W 5,000m FINAL(Katie Izzo, Taylor Werner)

Tuesday, June 22 & Wednesday, June 23, 2021 | Rest Days

Thursday, June 24, 2021

5:00 p.m.W Pole Vault QualifyingSandi MorrisAlum
  Nastassja CampbellSophomore
  Megan ClarkTrains in Fayetteville
  Lauren MartinezSenior
6:31 p.m.W 200m 1st RoundJada Baylark 
7:00 p.m.W 800m 1st RoundNikki Hiltz 
7:32 p.m.M 400m Hurdles 1st RoundNicholas HilsonSenior
8:47 p.m.W 3k Steeplechase FINAL(Krissy Gear) 

Friday, June 25, 2021

1:30 p.m.M Long Jump QualifyingJarrion LawsonAlum
2:33 p.m.M 110m Hurdles 1st RoundCarl Elliott, IIISenior
  Tre’Bien GilbertSophomore
3:02 p.m.W 800m Semifinal(Nikki Hiltz) 
3:18 p.m.M 400m Hurdles Semifinal(Nicholas Hilson) 
3:35 p.m.W 400m Hurdles 1st RoundShamier LittleTrains in Fayetteville
4:25 p.m.W 200m Semifinal(Jada Baylark) 

Saturday, June 26, 2021

9:01 a.m.W 20km Race WalkTaylor EwertFreshman
1:15 p.m.Heptathlon 100m HurdlesTaliyah Brooks 
2:30 p.m.Heptathlon High JumpBrooks 
4:40 p.m.Heptathlon Shot PutBrooks 
5:38 p.m.Heptathlon 200mBrooks 
5:40 p.m.W Pole Vault FINAL(Sandi Morris, Nastassja Campbell, Megan Clark, Lauren Martinez) 
6:03 p.m.M 110m Hurdles Semifinal(Carl Elliott, Tre’Bien Gilbert) 
6:19 p.m.W 400m Hurdles Semifinal(Shamier Little) 
6:35 p.m.M 400m Hurdles FINAL(Nicholas Hilson) 
7:24 p.m.W 200m FINAL(Jada Baylark) 
7:51 p.m.M 110m Hurdles FINAL(Carl Elliott, Tre’Bien Gilbert) 

Sunday, June 27, 2021

1:00 p.m.Heptathlon Long JumpTaliyah Brooks
2:15 p.m.Heptathlon JavelinBrooks
4:00 p.m.M Long Jump FINAL(Jarrion Lawson)
4:04 p.m.Heptathlon 800mBrooks
4:20 p.m.W 400m Hurdles FINAL(Shamier Little)
4:52 p.m.W 800m FINAL(Nikki Hiltz)

NBC Coverage of U.S. Olympic Trials

DateKey FinalsTime (CT)Network
June 18Qualifying6 p.m.NBCSN | LIVE STREAM | Peacock
M 10,000m/Shot Put9 p.m.NBC | LIVE STREAM
June 19Qualifying7 p.m.NBCSN | LIVE STREAM | Peacock
W 100m/Discus9 p.m.NBC | LIVE STREAM
June 20W/M 400m, W 100mh, M 100m8 p.m.NBC | LIVE STREAM
June 21Qualifying6 p.m.NBCSN | LIVE STREAM | Peacock
W 1500m/5000m, M 800m7 p.m.NBC | LIVE STREAM
June 24W 3000m Steeplechase/Shot Put8 p.m.NBCSN | LIVE STREAM | Peacock
June 25M 3000m Steeplechase/Discus4 p.m.NBCSN | LIVE STREAM | Peacock
June 26M 400mh/110mh, W 10,000m/200m8 p.m.NBC | LIVE STREAM
June 27W 400mh/800m, M 5000m/1500m/200m6 p.m.NBC | LIVE STREAM

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play