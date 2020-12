The 16th ranked Arkansas Women’s Basketball team upset 4th ranked Baylor 83-78 Sunday at Bud Walton Arena in the Big12/SEC Challenge.

It was a back and forth battle from the tip, with 7 lead changes in the game.

Amber Ramirez led the Hogs in scoring with 23 points, followed by Chelsea Dungee with 22.

Next up for Arkansas, they head to SMU on Wednesday.