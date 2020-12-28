18 Razorbacks To Wear SEC Grad Patch In Mercari Texas Bowl

during the Gators’ game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. / UAA Communications photo by Evan Lepak

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A total of 18 Arkansas football student-athletes are eligible to wear the SEC Graduation Patch in the Mercari Texas Bowl, signifying that they have earned their college degrees. They are part of over 130 Southeastern Conference student-athletes eligible to wear the patch in postseason bowl games.

The SEC introduced the patch in 2016 season for student-athletes in all sports who have already earned their degree, but have not exhausted their eligibility. The SEC logo patch on their uniforms is replaced with a special patch with the word “Graduate” underneath the conference logo. The patch is similar in design for all conference schools, but it is school-specific in color.

Arkansas student-athletes eligible to wear the patch in the Mercari Texas Bowl:

Ty Clary

Shane Clenin

Myron Cunningham

Deon Edwards

Feleipe Franks

Dorian Gerald

Elias Hale

T.J. Hammonds

Hayden Henry

Xavier Kelly

Blake Kern

Jack Lindsey

Jonathan Marshall

Grant Morgan

Tyson Morris

A.J. Reed

Micahh Smith

Dalton Wagner

The Razorbacks will play their first bowl game since 2016 on Thursday, Dec. 31 against TCU in the Mercari Texas Bowl in Houston. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. CT and air on ESPN.