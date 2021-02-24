2 Arkansas Makes Return To Baum-Walker Stadium For Four Games With SEMO

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Hogs are home.

No. 2 Arkansas makes its long-awaited return to Baum-Walker Stadium this weekend, looking to stay hot after defeating three top-10 programs at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in the opening week of the season.

Arkansas will host Southeast Missouri State (2-1) in a four-game set, which starts Thursday, Feb. 25, and concludes Sunday, Feb. 28. First pitch in each of game of the series is set for 3 p.m., excluding Sunday’s 1 p.m. start.

The Razorbacks (3-0) concluded their season-opening trip to Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, in Arlington, Texas, with a perfect 3-0 record, defeating No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 9 Texas and No. 10 TCU during the three-day road swing. The impressive showing vaulted the Hogs up the rankings to No. 2 in D1Baseball’s week two poll.

Pitching Matchups & History

Thursday

Arkansas RHP Caleb Bolden (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. SEMO LHP Dylan Dodd (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

Friday

Arkansas RHP Zebulon Vermillion (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. SEMO LHP Noah Niznik (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Saturday

Arkansas RHP Peyton Pallette (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. SEMO RHP Ryan Vogt (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

Sunday

Arkansas LHP Lael Lockhart (0-0, 2.08 ERA) vs. SEMO TBA

Arkansas and SEMO will clash for the 12th time in history on Thursday afternoon. All 11 previous games have also been played in Fayetteville, Ark.

The Razorbacks hold a 6-5 all-time series lead over the Redhawks, winning the first ever meeting between the two programs in 1995, 10-6. The teams most recently went head-to-head during the 2015 campaign, splitting the two-game series.

All About the Razorbacks

Arkansas enters the second weekend of the young college baseball season ranked in all six major national polls, cracking the top five in four of them:

D1Baseball – No. 2

NCBWA – No. 3

Collegiate Baseball – No. 5

Perfect Game – No. 5

Baseball America – No. 6

USA Today Coaches – No. 8 (preseason)

The Razorbacks’ four team captains for the 2021 season are catcher Casey Opitz, outfielder Christian Franklin, right-handed pitcher Kevin Kopps and right-handed pitcher Zebulon Vermillion. Opitz and Franklin, a consensus preseason All-American and Golden Spikes Award watch list honoree, were two of the four Hogs to earn spots on the Preseason All-SEC First Team.

Second baseman Robert Moore and designated hitter/utility Matt Goodheart also picked up preseason first-team All-SEC recognition from the conference. The Razorback foursome is the most of any program in the conference – a feat Arkansas also achieved ahead of the 2019 and 2020 campaigns. No other school has more than two first-team honorees on this year’s preseason All-SEC squads.

Moore heads into his sophomore campaign as a preseason third-team All-American by D1Baseball. He also holds a spot alongside Franklin on the Golden Spikes Award watch list.

