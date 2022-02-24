FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks are deep in the heart of Texas.

No. 2 Arkansas (2-1) begins its weekend at the Karbach Round Rock Classic against Big Ten foe Indiana (0-3) on Friday, Feb. 25. First pitch from Dell Diamond, home of the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate Round Rock Express, is set for 4 p.m. on FloBaseball.

While in Round Rock, the Razorbacks will also face No. 6 Stanford (3-1) at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in an early season clash between two top-10 teams. Arkansas concludes its first road trip of the year against Louisiana (3-1) at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.

Schedule

4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25

vs. Indiana – FloBaseball – Listen – Live Stats

4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26

vs. #6 Stanford – FloBaseball – Listen – Live Stats

4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27

vs. Louisiana – FloBaseball – Listen – Live Stats

Tune In

All three of Arkansas’ games at the Karbach Round Rock Classic will stream on FloBaseball with David Saltzman (play-by-play) and Mike Hardge (analyst).

The contests can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM. Nick Badders, filling in for Phil Elson, will have the call from Dell Diamond all weekend long. A full list of radio affiliates is available here: bit.ly/36n0Lz7.

Matchups

Friday

Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. Indiana RHP John-Biagio Modugno (0-1, 15.00 ERA)

Saturday

Arkansas LHP Hagen Smith (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Stanford LHP Quinn Mathews (0-1, 6.75 ERA)

Sunday

Arkansas RHP Jaxon Wiggins (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. Louisiana RHP Jeff Wilson (0-0, 6.23 ERA)

Series History

Arkansas and Indiana will clash for only the third time in history this Friday. The series is tied, 1-1, with the first meeting between the two programs taking place on March 28, 1967, in San Antonio, Texas.

The Razorbacks and Hoosiers’ most recent matchup came on March 21, 1982. Dave Van Horn suited up the Hogs that season and helped Arkansas take down Indiana, 5-3, in Fayetteville, Ark., at George Cole Field.

Arkansas has played Stanford four times prior (1-3 overall record), with the previous meeting coming during the 2008 season in Palo Alto, Calif. The Razorbacks have faced Louisiana five times before (1-4 overall record), most recently traveling to Lafayette, La., in 1999.

In the Polls

Entering the second week of the 2022 season, the Razorbacks are ranked in all six major polls and crack the top 10 in five of them.

D1Baseball – No. 2

NCBWA – No. 3

USA Today Coaches – No. 4 (preseason)

Baseball America – No. 9

Perfect Game – No. 9

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper – No. 23

Tournament Time in Texas

For the third season in a row, Arkansas finds itself in the Lone Star State for a tournament in the month of February.

The Razorbacks played in the Shriners College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and opened the 2021 campaign in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Sooieville Sluggers

After leading the nation in home runs (109) in 2021, Arkansas has continued to display its fence-clearing power three games into the 2022 season.

Jalen Battles, Zack Gregory and Robert Moore have each swatted homers through the first three games. The Hogs hit 109 homers in 63 games last year, setting a single-season program record in the process.

Six Hogs posted double-digit homer totals in 2021, including returners Moore (team-high 16), Brady Slavens (14) and Cayden Wallace (14).