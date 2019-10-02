’20 4* Davonte Davis decommits from Oklahoma State, talks UA interest & visit thoughts

LITTLE ROCK — Highly regarded 2020 point guard Davonte Davis of Jacksonville de-committed from Oklahoma State on Tuesday and re-opened his recruitment, paving the way for the the Arkansas Razorbacks to re-enter the picture for his services.

Davis (6-3, ESPN national No. 79 / 4-star prospect) made his de-commitment announcement via Twitter on Tuesday.

“This decision was hard, because this next level is something big and I wanted to make sure about the school that I pick,” Davis said following practice on Tuesday. “So I had to take a step back and make sure that the school that I want to go to is the school that’s going to bring me to the next level, which is the NBA.”

A source said Davis’s de-commitment was actually coveyed to Cowboys head coach Mike Boynton on Sunday, and that several schools including Arkansas have interest now that he’s re-opened his recruitment. Even after Davis’s commitment to OSU in December, sources maintained he never lost interest in Arkansas.

On Tuesday, Davis confirmed his interest in the Hogs.

“Yes, for sure,” he said. “I haven’t talked to Muss yet, but hopefully I’ll get to talk to him since my recruitment is back open.”

Davis said he is interested in coming to Fayetteville as soon as this weekend for the Hogs’ annual Red-White game, which promises to bring another level of excitement with the setting being venerable Barnill Arena that will host its first basketball game in nearly 26 years.

“Yes sir, for sure,” Davis said of his interest in attending the Red-White game. “I’m talking to the coaches right now about it.”



Davis had been offered a scholarship by the previous Arkansas coaching staff, and in addition to the Hogs and Cowboys he held offers from Oregon, Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, SMU, and others.

“It’s a couple of schools,” Davis said of his new options outside of Arkansas. “I haven’t spoken to them since I’m at practice, but I’ll get back with that.”

Davis was set to sign during the early period that runs Nov. 13-20, and if that ends up being the course he chooses there would be an obvious fast-track for a visit, commitment, and signing all within a six-week span — whether that’s with Arkansas or another school — although Davis said Tuesday he’s undecided on when he’ll sign.

“At this point, I’m not sure right now,” he said.

Davis — he’s grown over the summer and may be pushing 6-4 in shoes — battled through a knee injury in the spring and raised his level of play to help lead 17U Woodz Elite to the Nike Peach Jam in July, and a year earlier he helped lead 16U Woodz Elite to national titles at both the Nike Peach Jam and the Las Vegas Fab 48.

“This conference (5A-Central) is really tough, but leading my team to a state championship is the goal,” Davis said of his upcoming senior season at Jacksonville. “So, getting to the state championship I think is an opportunity for all of us to come together and chase that goal.”

Davis is a long-armed, long-legged, wiry-strong lefty who combines quickness, skill, and long strides to get into the lane and to the basket seemingly at will. He’s a plus-facilitator with great court awareness and timing, an electrifying open-court playmaker who has improved his perimeter shot out to the 3-point line, and a dangerous defender who when locked in gets a lot of deflections and steals using his length and quickness.

Linked below are photos, highlights, and Tuesday’s interview …

What makes '20 Davonte Davis @MrDevoBuckets (6-3 CG, Jacksonville, ESPN Nat'l No. 79 / 4*) special is his vision, feel, & ability to get easy looks for teammates … '21 wing Jordan Maxwell @_jayy4 (6-4 wing, Jacksonville) finishes off this well-timed dime … from Tues practice pic.twitter.com/IJ8SRRcQVP — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 2, 2019

Devo with that pull-up stroke! 2020 Arkansas interest Davonte Davis @MrDevoBuckets (6-3 PG, Jacksonville, ESPN Nat'l No. 79 / 4*) during Tuesday practice … pic.twitter.com/xpg0qJFsdd — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 2, 2019