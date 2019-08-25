’20 Hog offer KK Robinson said he felt the “love” during Arkansas visit Saturday

LITTLE ROCK — 2020 Hog offer Khalen “KK” Robinson said he felt the “love” during his unofficial visit to Arkansas on Saturday, and he confirmed he’ll take an official visit to Arkansas in the future.

“It was great, it went well,” said Robinson, who’s visit began around 10 a.m. CT on Saturday. “I really like the way they showed love, they had the whole coaching staff there. They gave me a lot of background information about the staff and their intentions on what they want to do with the program.

“Just getting an opportunity to meet the coaching staff, see the players work out, see how the program can help me produce at a high level.”

Robinson (6-1 point guard, Bryant, composite national No. 70 / 4-star prospect) said Arkansas coaches talked to him about the strengths and areas of his game than can improve, and he said the time spent bonding with the staff was one of the positives of his visit.

“They like the way I shoot, play in transition, willingness to play defense and get stops, the way I communicate on the court,” he said. “They showed me some ways I can improve my game, like finishing around the rim and decision-making.

“We really had a good time … had really good talks with with Coach (Eric) Musselman and the coaching staff.”

Robinson likes the potential system and style fit he’d have at Arkansas.

“They play a NBA-type playing style, so just giving the ball to the playmakers and letting them make plays — that’s what I’ll thrive in, most definitely.”

Robinson made the trip with his father Kelvin Robinson and his basketball-playing younger brothers — Khasen, Kellen, Kollin — and he said they all enjoyed the visit as well.

“They really liked it, my little brothers are getting to see things earlier than I did, puts them a little bit ahead of the game.”

Robinson was also impressed with the facilities and a trip down Dickson Street just off campus.

“The facilities are top notch, they have a lot of trainers who know what they are doing. We went to Dickson Street, a lot of people out with a lot of energy and a lot of love.”

Just prior to his Saturday trip to Fayetteville, Robinson talked about his budding relationship with Arkansas coaches.

“I talk to Coach (Corey) Williams a lot, and Coach Musselman,” Robinson said during an Aug. 17 interview. “Coach Williams also played in the league, so him being able to give me that advice coming from playing on a successful team really helped me a lot. I feel like if I go up there they can really help me.”

Robinson has an official visit set of Kansas on Oct. 4-6. On Aug. 14 he released his list of Final 7 schools that includes the Hogs, Kansas, Illinois, Iowa State, Texas A&M, TCU, and Vanderbilt.

“The Final 7 was just slimming it down, going through and looking at each school seeing how I can contribute and get to the next level,” Robinson said during that Aug. 17 interview. “The schools that can help me get better as a player but also as a man … each school (in the Final 7) was consistent in recruiting me.”

Arkansas offered Robinson a scholarship on the same day that blueblood Kansas offered him — Sunday, June 23. Robinson also holds offers from Florida, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, and others. He has taken at least one unofficial visit — to TCU — back in the spring.

Robinson became the fourth Top 100 nationally ranked in-state prospect in the class of 2020 to receive an offer from Musselman. He joined fellow 2020 prospects Moses Moody (6-5 shooting guard, Little Rock native, ESPN national No. 28 / 4-star prospect); Jaylin Williams (6-10 forward / center, Fort Smith Northside, composite national No. 66 / 4-star prospect); and Chris Moore (6-6 combo forward, West Memphis, national No. 93 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) to form the largest single class of in-state Hog offers in years.

Robinson was one of the best guards playing on the ultra-competitive Nike EYBL 17U circuit this spring and summer, leading to his flood of high-major offers and interest. His stat line was impressive — 17.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 steals — through all 13 Nike EYBL-session games while helping his 17U Pro Skills (TX) squad qualify for the prestigious Nike Peach Jam championship tournament in July.

Arkansas coaches watched Robinson play at the Nike EYBL session in last May in Atlanta as well as the Nike Peach Jam in mid July in North Augusta, S.C. On May 1, now-Arkansas special assistant Hays Meyers made an on-campus visit to Bryant to see Robinson.

As a high school junior in 2018-19, Robinson led Bryant in scoring as the Hornets won the 6A-Central conference title before suffering a close loss in the 6A state title game against Williams and Northside in March. He was named Most Valuable Player in the 3A state title game as a freshman in ’16-17 after leading Episcopal Collegiate to it’s first state basketball championship.

Robinson is arguably the best two-way (offense and defense) guard in Arkansas. The lefty has plus-arm-length for his height, he’s a good athlete, and his on-ball defense can be suffocating. Steady, consistent, and reliable, Robinson has a nice pace as a ball-handler and he does not force his own offense as he’s a willing and capable facilitator for others. He’s an efficient 3-point shooter and he’s a determined slasher who finishes with toughness. He’s also clutch having knocked down his fair share of game-winners in high school and in grassroots play, and he’s a dependable free throw shooter (including down the stretch in tight games).

“It starts on defense,” Robinson said during that Aug. 17 interview. “My coaches always said defense wins championships. Getting stops on defense will always give me that confidence to go get a bucket on offense, so I like to get stops on defense.

“And just being that leader (as a point guard), that alpha dog, on the team allows me to help my teammates. I like to facilitate and score the ball as well.”

Linked below are a couple of recent highlight reels of Khalen “KK” Robinson in action …