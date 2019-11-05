’20 UA offer Jaylin Williams to attend Rice gm, “most likely” visit UA this wknd

LITTLE ROCK — With his Auburn visit in the rear-view mirror, 2020 Arkansas offer Jaylin Williams (6-10 forward / center, Fort Smith Northside, composite national No. 69 / 4-star prospect) appears to be heading for a busy week in Fayetteville.

On Monday, Williams said he’ll attend Arkansas’s regular-season opener Tuesday against Rice at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and that he’s “85-90 percent sure, so most likely” taking a visit to Arkansas this weekend (Nov. 8-10). A source said mutliple visit dates are still being discussed.

Williams and his spring-and-summer Woodz Elite 17U teammate Chris Moore — another prioroty 2020 Hog target — took their official visit together at Auburn last weekend, and Williams said the two have talked about playing together in college.

“There’s a good chance of it,” Williams said of teaming up with Moore in college. “Those (Arkansas or Auburn) are the two options. We’re not 100% sure but we’ve been talking about it.”

Williams said he and Moore had “a good visit” to Auburn.

“Coach (Bruce) Pearl is one of the best coaches in the game,” Williams said. “Everybody was really nice down there, showing a lot of excitement and support.”

Williams, who took an official visit to Oklahoma State in June, has an OV planned for Texas A&M during the weekend of Nov. 15-17. He said he’s still leaning toward signing during the spring period that begins in mid-April.

