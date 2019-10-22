’20 UA offers Moody & KK took OVs to UA; UPDATE (10/20/19): Q&A w/Moses Moody

LITTLE ROCK — 2020 ESPN national No. 29 prospect Moses Moody is no doubt a top priority for the Arkansas Razorbacks, and after a weekend official visit to Fayetteville he came away impressed with his homestate school.

Here was my Sunday morning Q&A with Moses Moody …

Q: How was your visit with Arkansas this weekend?

A: Definitely a good visit. I like the coach (Eric Mussleman), I like the atmosphere between the players and the whole coaching staff, and just the environment of the school.

Q: What stood out the most on your visit?

A: Definitely Coach Musselman with his pro experience, and I can tell the advantages that he has during his presentation — just his knowledge and experience. I really liked the coaches, the fans, and all the support. I really liked that. I’m taking that pretty big the way the city has recruited me.

Q: What did you get to do on your visit and who did you get to hang with?

A: Went to the football game and got to hang out with Khalil (Garland) and Isaiah Joe.

Q: What did your experience do in terms of helping you reach a decision on a school?

A: It definitely complicated some things, because I really like the whole visit. With the team, the players that are there I like their approach to the game. I can tell they have a different approach this year. I assume Coach (Musselman) has instilled that. They carry themselves more like pros as Khalil said.

Q: Did it ever cross your mind to commit to Arkansas during your visit?

A: No, I didn’t plan on committing on the visit. I’m in the decision-making process so everything I see I can put it into consideration.

Q: With a couple of more official visits that you can take, what’s next?

A: I’m not sure. I don’t have any more (visits) scheduled, but I’m not sure if I’ll take another one or not. I might take one to Virginia.

Q: Do you know if you’re going to sign during the early or late period?

A: I’m not sure. I don’t plan on signing early, but I’m not 100% sure.

Q: How was it getting to take your visit with KK (Robinson, another 2020 Hog priority recruit from Arkansas)?

A: It definitely made the visit that much better. Going with my guy and just getting to hang out with him. Just talking about the situation and the possibilities for both of us.

For more on Moses Moody and his rise as a national prospect and his recruitment, read my story below that was published here at Hogville.net on Thursday, Oct. 17 …