2019-20 Hoop Hogs player profile: Senior grad-transfer forward Jeantal Cylla

LITTLE ROCK — It was a hefty off-season recruiting haul of college-transfers for first-year Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman, and the first of five players to pledge to the Razorbacks was North Carolina-Wilmington transfer Jeantal Cylla (6-7 forward).

Cylla is the sixth of 12 scholarship Hoop Hogs to be highlighted as a lead-up to the ’19-20 season.

What we already know: As a fourth-year junior at North Carolina-Wilmington in ’18-19, Cylla averaged 13.7 points and 4.6 rebounds in 28.2 minutes per game and shot 42.7% field goals (including 31.1% from 3 while averaging one make per game from distance) and 84.8% free throws … reports out of spring and summer workouts and limited practice are that Cylla stood out and impressed as both a shooter and handler (think defensive rebound and push, as well as shot creation), and he also aggressivley attacked the rim on a regular basis in the offseason … Cylla finished with 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists in Arkansas’s annual Red-White game played on Oct. 5

What to look for in ’19-20: The addition of Cylla means an immediate infusion of experience, leadership, and skill at the 4-spot … Cylla checks a lot of boxes and his efficiency (field goals, 3-pointers, and free throws) from a season ago are head-and-shoulders better than the other combo-4 options on the Hogs’ current roster … his game highlights reveal catch-and-shoot and one-dribble-and-shoot ability, so even going up against SEC size, length, and athleticism Cylla can be effective by limiting wasted dribbling and movement and getting into his shot quickly … though his perimeter shooting ability likely aids the pace-and-space offense, he’ll need to increase his rebounding production if Arkansas is to have enough success for a serious postseason resume.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman talks about Jeantal Cylla (late September): “Cylla’s probably played the 3/4 his whole life and he’s going to have to play some (5) when we play small ball.”

2019-20 Projection: Starter or 6th man role.