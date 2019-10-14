2019-20 Hoop Hogs player profile: Sophomore combo guard Desi Sills

LITTLE ROCK — Nobody finished the 2018-19 season on a higher note than Jonesboro native Desi Sills (6-2 combo guard) did as he raised his level of play for the Arkansas Razorbacks, and now he enters his sophomore campaign with high expectations as both a leader and on-court contributor.

Sills is the fourth of 12 scholarship Hoop Hogs to be highlighted as a lead-up to the ’19-20 season.

What we already know: Sills’s run as a starter at the end of last season was impressive: 10.1 points (four games scoring in double figures including a career-high 18 points in the season finale at Indiana), blistering 3-point shooting (19-of-28 from distance for 67.9%), leap in free-throw shooting efficiency (13-of-16 for 81.3%), and 1.0 steals in 24.1 minutes per outing in the Hogs’ final 8 games — ALL were siginificant improvements relative to his season numbers in the first 26 games … Sills benefitted from the move into the starting lineup, going from the team’s primary handler in a back-up role at point guard with the second unit to being an off-the-ball, catch-and-shoot option who also injected tough, menacing defense out of the gates … Sills had 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists in Arkansas’s annual Red-White game played on Oct. 5.

What to look for in ’19-20: Not satisfied with his rise to the starting lineup and improved efficiency and production in the final eight games of ’18-19, Sills has been one of the Hogs’ standouts in the offseason … “First time to see him in person in this (college practice) setting, but Desi can play. He’s an SEC guard,” were the words of n NCAA D1 coach who attended an Arkansas practice in the summer … reports are that Sills has been a good shooter and determined driver in practice with improved ball-handling and decision-making — although the latter two items remain a work in progress … his work ethic and leadership are qualities that Musselman has cited in recent interviews … Sills is a key cog — both as an efficient shooting threat but also as a dogged defender — in a 5-man veteran backcourt that will have the biggest impact on how this first season under Musselman plays out … the addition of senior-grad transfer Jimmy Whitt, Jr., at the point guard position combined with returning lead guard Jalen Harris means Sills can focus more on playing off the ball at the 2, a position more befitting his skill set.

Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman talks about Desi Sills (late September): “We had the players all vote on who worked the hardest (in the offseason). We had three different categories — leadership, working hard, and who got in off-hours — and Desi graded out the highest amongst his peers. That was not anything with myself or the coaches. I had the guys vote on that. So I would say Desi had a real good offseason.”

2019-20 Projection: Top 7 rotation with starter value.