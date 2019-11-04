2019-20 Hoop Hogs player profile: Sophomore forward Ethan Henderson

LITTLE ROCK — Sophomore Ethan Henderson brings the best combination of height, length, and athleticism to an Arkansas Razorbacks’ frontline that is short on depth and size, but can he prove to be a consistent and reliable rebounder, rim-protector, and versatile defender to earn increased playing time in his second season in Fayetteville?

Henderson (6-8 forward / center, Little Rock Parkview) is the ninth of 12 scholarship Hoop Hogs to be highlighted as a lead-up to the ’19-20 campaign.

What we already know: Henderson came to Arkansas as a national Top 100 / 4-star recruit according to ESPN, but he played in only 12 games as a freshman in 2018-19, totaling 51 minutes, 11 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks, and 1 assist … Henderson showed flashes in the postseason NIT in departed center Daniel Gafford’s absence, seeing his most significant action of the season in a road win at Providence as he logged a career-best 18 minutes while contributing career-highs in points (6) and rebounds (5) … in two preseason exhibition games, Henderson played a total of 26 minutes and had 2 points (0-of-3 field goals and 2-of-4 free throws), 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists, and 1 steal.

What to look for in ’19-20: Henderson has the length and athleticism to help at the 4 and 5, but lack of bulk and skill combined with an inconsistent motor are areas that must improve if he is to carve out a significant role on this team … Henderson is likely to get some opportunities given the Hogs’ lack of depth on the frontline, the key will be can he make enough of a positive impact to earn increased and meaningful minutes … Henderson has potential as a volume rebounder, effective rim-protector, and he can defend out on the floor.

2019-20 Projection: Top 9 rotation.

