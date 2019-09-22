2020 4-star wing Keon Ambrose-Hylton names Hogs in his Final 5, sets official visit to Arkansas for weekend of Oct. 11-13

LITTLE ROCK — It was a busy weekend for 2020 Arkansas offer Keon Ambrose-Hylton, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday by announcing his “Final 5” schools — a list that includes the Hogs — followed by a Sunday release of his official visit dates that reveal a trip to Fayetteville the weekend of Oct. 11-13.

“I just like Coach Muss and the coaching staff, I can tell they care about me and my future there,” Ambrose-Hylton said Sunday about being high on the Hogs. “Their player development is very in depth which I love.”

In addition to Arkansas, Ambrose-Hylton (6-8, 200, small forward / wing, Andrews Osborne Academy in Ohio, Toronto native, ESPN national No. 58 / 4-star prospect) has Alabama, Southern Cal, North Carolina State, and Dayton among his five fnalists.

He visited the Flyers the weekend of Sept. 6-8, and he has upcoming weekend OVs to North Carolina State (Sept. 27-29), Southern Cal (Oct. 18-20), and Alabama (Oct. 25-27) sandwiched around his Arkansas visit.

With all five of his official visits planned to be taken by the end of October, it points to a likely letter-of-intent signing during the week-long early period that runs Nov. 13-20.

On Thursday evening, Ambrose-Hylton talked about his first face-to-face meeting with Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman that took place at Andrews Osborne Academy earlier that day.

“It was great meeting HC (Eric) Mussleman today,” Ambrose-Hylton said. “He talked about Arkansas, the school, the program and team, and how I could contribute.”

It was the Razorbacks coaching staff’s second trip to see Ambrose-Hylton in a week as assistant coach Clay Moser traveled to his school on Friday, Sept. 13.

Ambrose-Hylton announced his Arkansas offer in early August, and shortly afterward he included the Razorbacks in his “Top 10” schools.