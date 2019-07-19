2020 5-star Arkansas offer Moses Moody talks about his June 30 unofficial visit with Hoop Hogs

EDITOR’s NOTE: We’re starting off with recent quotes from 2020 Arkansas offer Moses Moody regarding his unofficial visit to Arkansas on Sunday, June 30, followed by our June 30 story when we broke the visit news …

By Kevin McPherson

On Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman: “This visit was mainly about bonding and forming a relationship with Coach (Musselman), and I feel like we did a good job of doing that. I got a good feel for his personality and the way he plans and organizes things. His wife came in, and we chatted for awhile. That’s what this visit was about, just getting to know the coach.”

On Arkansas’s assistant coaches: “I’ve had a relationship with Coach Cruthfield for awhile, he recruited me at Oklahoma. I met Coach Williams earlier this year when he came down to (Montverde Academy) Florida. He talked about his past being an NBA player, said he was drafted for the NBA and NFL, played with and won a championship with Michael Jordan. That’s definitely a positive having that NBA experience and being around the game that long. And Coach Moser, coming from the Los Angeles Lakers. All those professional minds on your coaching staff is definitely a positive.”

On what Razorbacks coaches shared with Moody and his fit in their program: “They talked about my role, having a big influence and just coming in and being that key guy in the offense. Being a premier scoring option, developing my game for the next level, and winning a national championship.”

On what Arkansas coaches told him about his game as it stands now: “We got pretty deep into everything. I asked all the coaches what they saw, and they basically got around to saying all aspects of my game can improve to translate to the next level.”

On timeframe for taking his visits, including all five senior-year official visits: “I’m not sure yet on exactly which ones (visits) I’m going to take, but I’m going to definitely finish planning them next month (August) for my senior year. I’m going to take a lot of them early in the shool year, maybe go to some football games. I didn’t want to do them in the summer, so students could be on campus and I get a feel for the real-life college experience at the school.”

On recruiting and the schools consistently making him a priority: “The ones that have stayed in touch with me the most, and I feel that I’m definitely on their mind a lot even if I miss their calls because I still see their calls and that they’re making me a priority. The ones that have been reaching out to me the most lately are Arkansas, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, Miami, California.”

* * * * * * * * * * * * * * * *

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — 2020 Arkansas offer Moses Moody[ took an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on Sunday, marking his first visit to Fayetteville since the hiring of head coach Eric Musselman.

Moody (6-6 shooting guard, Little Rock native, Montverde Academy in Florida, ESPN national No. 24 / 5-star prospect) had visited Arkansas numerous times in the past couple of years when the previous coaching staff was in place, including an official visit in October.

Moody’s lead recruiter is Hogs associate head coach Chris Crutchfield, who left the same position at Oklahoma to join Arkansas on May 17. Cruthfield was also Moody’s lead recruiter when he was with the Sooners. Arkansas and Oklahoma were the first two schools to offer Moody, who now has 20-plus scholarship offers from high-major schools.

Moody recently took part in two prestigious June camps — Pangos All American Camp and NBPA Top 100 Camp — and the Razorbacks’ entire coaching staff got to see him play at the latter, where Moody finished in the Top 10 in scoring. He also showed well at the Pangos camp in front of several NBA scouts.

“He really improved this season as a scorer,” an NBA front-office source said of Moody on Saturday. “I really liked him at (NBPA) Top 100” camp.

According to NBADraftRoom.com’s most recent NBA mock draft for 2021 — the first year he would be eligible to be drafted — Moody was projected to be selected No. 24 overall in the first round.

Moody will take part in Team USA U18 training camp in both July and October in Colorado Springs, CO.

Moody and ’20 Arkansas offer and fellow in-state hooper [b]Chris Moore[/b] (6-6 combo forward, West Memphis, composite national Top 100 / 4-star) held a joint private workout in West Memphis on Friday, and the duo plan to hold another private workout together as early as next week in central Arkansas.

Linked below are photos and video highlights from their Friday’s workout in West Memphis (two of the highlights are from a mid-week workout in Little Rock with Moody and former Hog and Dallas Mavs two-way guard Daryl Macon) …

Skills drills! '20 Arkansas offers & in-state ballers Moses Moody @moses_moody3 and Chris Moore @ChrisMo2020 from their private workout on Friday in West Memphis … buckets! pic.twitter.com/vx2GWzQsxP — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) June 28, 2019

'20 Moses Moody @moses_moody3 (6-5 SG, LR native, ESPN Nat'l No. 24 / 5*) was on point during his entire workout on Wednesday with trainer Sammy Clark … MoBaller gets better every time I watch him, and I still can't find his ceiling … pic.twitter.com/zjy8V2lgTv — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) June 28, 2019

Two of the 501's finest: Hogs alum & Dallas Mavs two-way guard Daryl Macon @_dmacon4 and '20 Arkansas offer & 5* baller Moses Moody @moses_moody3 out here makin' big splashes during a Wednesday workout … pic.twitter.com/GM830xIvwI — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) June 26, 2019

Ballers in the 870! pic.twitter.com/wk6puGKG7b — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) June 28, 2019

Who 'bout to get rocked to sleep?! '20 hoopers Chris Moore @ChrisMo2020 and Moses Moody @moses_moody3 from their Friday workout in West Memphis … pic.twitter.com/aaNje2rUlL — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) June 28, 2019