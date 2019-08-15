2020 Arkansas offer Isaiah Adams Final 5 includes Hogs, he talks recruiting

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — 2020 wing Isaiah Adams announced a scholarship offer from Arkansas on August 7, and he followed that up on Wednesday by releasing his Final 5 schools — a list that includes the Razorbacks — via Twitter.

Adams (6-6 wing with 6-11 wingspan, Paxon School in Jacksonville, Fla., national 3-star prospect) is down to Arkansas, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Central Florida, and Murray State. He also has reported offers from Georgia, Iowa State, TCU, Northwestern, UMass, and North Florida among others.

As for the Hogs, Adams spoke Wednesday about his interest.

“I haven’t been to Arkansas yet, but as far as the coaches I’m pretty cool with all the coaches, especially Coach Williams,” Adams said. “We’ve got a good relationship. We talk every day, and we talk about more than just basketball. We talk a lot about life, what’s going on with school, and the success I can have if I come there (Arkansas).”

Adams has two official visits set up, but “not yet” with Arkansas.

“I’m waiting for (Arkansas coaches) to let me know when they want to set something up,” Adams said. “I have a couple of visits set up right now, to UCF (beginning Aug. 28) and Wake Forest (beginning Sept. 12).”

Paxson said he has not decided if he’ll sign during the mid-November early period or wait till the spring period that begins in mid-April.

“I’m just looking for the best fit for me, and if it happens early then that’s that,” he said. “But I’m not necessarily trying to sign early. I plan on taking my visits and giving everyone a fair shot and see where it goes from there.”

Paxon said he averaged 20 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals per game as a junior at Paxon School in 2018-19. He played for 17U CP25 during the 2019 spring/summer grassroots season.

“The energy I bring on the defensive side, and I can guard basically every position on the floor,” Adams said when asked what he brings to the floor as a player. “I can take a rebound and push it up the floor like a playmaker. I played different roles in AAU and high school, but I’m mostly a 2 or 3.”

Linked below are a couple of highlights reels that include Isaiah Adams …