2020 Canadian small forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton reports Arkansas offer

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Versatile 2020 forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton announced via Twitter on Thursday night that he has received a scholarship offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks, and a few minutes later he talked about his Hog recruitment.

“They offered me today,” Ambrose-Hylton said. “I have been in contact with coach (Eric) Musselman and coach (Corey) Williams.”

Ambrose-Hylton (6-8, 200, small forward / wing, Andrews Osborne Academy in Toronto, UPlay Canada 17U on the Nike EYBL circuit, composite national No. 81 / 4-star prospect) said Arkansas has only recently been involved but that he has real interest in the Razorbacks.

“Since mid July,” Ambrose-Hylton said of when the Hogs’ coaching staff began recruiting him, adding, “I like their program and their playing styles a lot.”

Ambrose-Hylton said Arkansas coaches have expressed to him what they like about his game.

“How I’m very versatile, and ability to play at a high motor while also being very vocal,” he said of the feedback he’s gotten from the Hogs’ staff. “Being able to guard all positions.”

In addition to Arkansas, Ambrose-Hylton reportedly holds offers from Florida, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Xavier, California-Berkeley, Illinois, New Mexico, DePaul, Dayton, and others.

He said he has not planned a visit to Arkansas or other schools at this time.

“No, I haven’t discussed any visits,” he said. “I have not decided when I’ll sign and no official visits yet.”

Ambrose-Hylton also has experience playing international basketball as a member of the Canadian national team (19U in 2019 and 17U in 2018).

Linked below is a highlight reel of Keon Ambrose-Hylton.