2020 Canadian small forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton reports Arkansas offer

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK —  Versatile 2020 forward Keon Ambrose-Hylton announced via Twitter on Thursday night that he has received a scholarship offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks, and a few minutes later he talked about his Hog recruitment.

“They offered me today,” Ambrose-Hylton said. “I have been in contact with coach (Eric) Musselman and coach (Corey) Williams.”

Ambrose-Hylton (6-8, 200, small forward / wing, Andrews Osborne Academy in Toronto, UPlay Canada 17U on the Nike EYBL circuit, composite national No. 81 / 4-star prospect) said Arkansas has only recently been involved but that he has real interest in the Razorbacks.

“Since mid July,” Ambrose-Hylton said of when the Hogs’ coaching staff began recruiting him, adding, “I like their program and their playing styles a lot.”

Ambrose-Hylton said Arkansas coaches have expressed to him what they like about his game.

“How I’m very versatile, and ability to play at a high motor while also being very vocal,” he said of the feedback he’s gotten from the Hogs’ staff. “Being able to guard all positions.” 

In addition to Arkansas, Ambrose-Hylton reportedly holds offers from Florida, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Xavier, California-Berkeley, Illinois, New Mexico, DePaul, Dayton, and others. 

He said he has not planned a visit to Arkansas or other schools at this time.

“No, I haven’t discussed any visits,” he said. “I have not decided when I’ll sign and no official visits yet.”

Ambrose-Hylton also has experience playing international basketball as a member of the Canadian national team (19U in 2019 and 17U in 2018).

Linked below is a highlight reel of Keon Ambrose-Hylton.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hog Football Stats

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss