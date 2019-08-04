2020 Detrick Reeves picking up offers, Hogs have renewed interest

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — 2020 Detrick Reeves, Jr. thought he was going to Fayetteville on June 20 for an unofficial visit to Arkansas, and though that trip did not materialize it looks as though he may end up visiting the Razorbacks in the near future.

“They are actually looking at me,” Reeves said Saturday afternoon at a basketball event in Little Rock. “I really didn’t know how serious they were at first because I didn’t hear from them until recently but they are showing interest. I would love to receive an offer from them.

“Coach (Corey) Williams has been been talking to my Dad (Detrick Reeves, Sr.). They talked today (Saturday). He said he will contact us later and confirm a (visit) date.”

Reeves (6-3 combo guard, Marion, 17U Team Thad) has been on a recruiting roll, picking up an offer from Auburn on Monday that was preceded by offers from SMU and Southern Illinois. He also holds offers from Arkansas State, Fresno State, Southern Miss, and others.

Reeves played well throughout the 2018-19 high school season, scoring 35 points (against a Bryant team loaded with backcourt talent), 25 points (against a guard-rich Little Rock Mills squad), and 25 points (against Little Rock Parkview) as Marion blew out that trio of highly regarded in-state programs in November as a prelude to a season that saw the Patriots go unbeaten against in-state schools en route to winning the 5A state title in March.

Reeves — he was a Top 15 scorer in 2018 on the Under Armour Association spring/summer basketball circuit playing with Arkansas-based Team South — collected another title playing with 17U Team Thad out of Memphis as his squad won the 2019 UAA 17U Finals in mid-July in Atlanta.

During that UAA national title run, Arkansas associate head coach Chris Crutchfield and assistant coach Corey Williams were regularly courtside evaluating Reeves and 2020 Arkansas offer Matthew Murrell. Reeves would end the season third on the team (and 28th on the UAA 17U circuit) in scoring at 12.2 points per game while shooting 53.8% from the field (64-of-119 field goals) to go with 3.6 rebounds per game.

“It was great, man, you know winning state, then winning 17U Finals in UAA,” Reeves said on Saturday. “It was great, man. Played with a great group of guys, coaching staff. I love it, man. It was great.”

Sandwiched in between the state and UAA title runs, Reeves took part in the invitation-only UAA The Workout in May, he attended Memphis elite camp in early June, and he took an unofficial visit to Texas A&M in late June.

Reeves wrapped up July with strong performances at the NCAA Basketball Academy youth development camp in Illinois as once again Arkansas coaches were on hand to see him play.

Reeves is strong, athletic, and has a variety of ball skills that allow him to finish at all three levels, plus he is a good defender.

Linked below is a recent highlight reel Detrick Reeves, Jr. …