2020 ESPN 5* Elauna Eaton of Nettleton commits to Arkansas women’s basketball

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks women’s basketball team picked up a prized 5-star recruit on Wednesday as 2020 Elauna Eaton of Nettleton committed to the Hogs.

Eaton (6-0 combo guard, ESPN national No. 41 / 5-star prospect) made her commitment announcement via Twitter shortly after 5 p.m. CT.

“Wherever you go, go with your heart,” Eaton said in her Twitter commitment announcement. “… The day has come, and I can only choose one. This is where I’m from, and this is where I’m gonna stay. Woo Pig Sooie!”

Eaton chose Arkansas over offers from LSU, Ole Miss, Southern Cal, and North Carolina State — a group that made the cut for her Top 5 that she announced in July. She took official visits to all five schools, starting with Arkansas in late August and concluding with Ole Miss in early October.

Immediately following her Arkansas visit, Eaton said the experience was “great.”

She’s the third commitment in Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors’ 2020 recruiting class, joining Destinee McGhee (6-2 forward, Madison Academy in Alabama) and Rylee Langerman (5-7 guard, Christian Heritage in Oklahoma).

After transferring from Jonesboro High School following her sophomore season, Eaton averaged 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.6 steals as a junior for a Nettleton team that finished the 2018-19 campaign at 25-3 after a season-ending 64-60 loss to eventual state champion Little Rock Christian Academy in the 5A state quarterfinals.

Eaton comes from a basketball family. Her older brother, Marquis Eaton, starred at Jonesboro and was one of the most sought-after prospects from a deep and talented 2017 in-state class before he signed with Arkansas State, where he’ll begin his junior season in ’19-20.

Eaton is a gifted lefty who constantly attacks and puts pressure on a defense because of her ability to score (inside and out) and set up teammates as a facilitator.

Linked below is Elauna Eaton’s commitment video that she released on Twitter on Wednesday, followed by a youtube highlight reel …