2020 Hog offer Jaylin Williams stops by Arkansas on Sunday for photo op with Muss, talks recruiting

LITTLE ROCK — 2020 Hog offer Jaylin Williams (6-10 forward / center, Fort Smith Northside, composite national No. 66 / 4-star prospect) made a quick stop to Arkansas on Sunday for a “photo op” with head Hog Eric Musselman, and Williams said he still plans to take an official visit to Arkansas “soon.”

“Just took pictures today,” said Williams, who took an unofficial visit to Arkansas in late June. “It (the photo op) was different. I wasn’t sure at first when they sent me that picture (the NBA version of former players Manute Bol and Mugsy Bogues) before I got there, and when I got there they came in with three basketballs (as seen in the picture posted below) and I knew what we were doing for the photo shoot. It was fun.”

Williams tweeted the photos Sunday evening, with a caption that read: “@ericpmusselman and I figured it was only right to remake a classic. #notcommitted”

Williams confirmed that Arkansas coaches will be in to see him on Tuesday as the nearly six-month long recruiting period begins on Monday.

“He’s (Musselman) coming to watch me practice on Tuesday, along with Coach (Clay) Moser,” Williams said. “They’re talking to me almost every day, and they call me every other day. Just knowing that they have experience with the NBA, and what it takes to get there.

“They play positionless basketball, and knowing how I like to play I can get outside and if I need to play down low, I can do that too.”

Williams talked about aspects of his game that he’s been working on.

“I’ve worked on developing my outside shot and my ball-handling,” he said. “I want to make sure I keep getting better throughout the year, and want to win another (6A state championship) ring.”

Williams recently whittled his list of suitors down to a Top 7 schools — Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Auburn, Texas A&M, UConn, Illinois, and Iowa State. He said sorting through official visits is ongoing and that relationship-building with coaching staffs is his main priority right now.

“Just trying to get to know the coaching staffs, and the right fits, and then go from there,” Williams said of the process.

As a junior in high school (2018-19), Williams averaged a double-double (scoring and rebounding) while leading the Grizzlies to the 6A state title, earning MVP honors after putting up 20 points, 16 rebounds, and 3 blocks in a razor-thin win over Bryant for the championship. Williams’ double-double ways continued through 13 games and 3 sessions playing on the ultra-competitive Nike EYBL circuit this spring, which included him finishing second on the circuit in rebounds per game (10.4).

Linked here in this tweet is a highlight reel from Jaylin Williams’ 2019 season playing on the Nike EYBL circuit: