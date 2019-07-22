2020 Rondel Walker — Top 100 guard from Nike EYBL Texas Titans — will take unofficial visit to Arkansas on August 1

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — 2020 Rondel Walker (6-3, 160, combo guard, Putnam City West in Oklahoma, composite national No. 92 / 4-star prospect) confirmed he’ll take an unofficial visit to Arkansas early next month.

“I take an unofficial (to Arkansas on) August 1st,” Walker said on Sunday. “And I’m excited to learn more about the program and their plan for me moving forward.”

Walker, who was teammates with 2020 Arkansas offers and 5-star prospects Greg Brown and Cade Cunningham on 17U Texas Titans of the Nike EYBL circuit, does not currently hold a Hog offer. He reportedly will take an official visit to Kansas State on Sept. 6-8.

In addition to the Wildcats, Walker holds offers from Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Rutgers, SMU, Utah, Colorado State, and Texas-San Antonio.

“I hope they offer on my visit,” Walker said. “I play defense and I feel I play defense really well. I can knock down shots and can play the 1-3 but the point guard is my true position. Pass first but can get where I want when I want to create for myself as well as my teammates.”

Linked below is a highlight reel of Rondel Walker …