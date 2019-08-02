2020 Top 100 4-star guard Rondel Walker picks up Hog offer during Thursday visit to Arkansas

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — 2020 Rondel Walker (6-3, 160, combo guard, Putnam City West in Oklahoma, composite national No. 92 / 4-star prospect) was offered a scholarship by the Arkansas Razorbacks during his unofficial visit to Fayetteville on Thursday.

“It went really well,” Walker said. “Great to get an offer. I liked how they framed things, and how I fit in the program.”

Walker, who visited with his parents, was impressed with the Arkansas coaching staff’s presentation.

“I like how they know their players,” he said. “They know how they fit. Players’ coaches.”

Walker said he’ll take official visits to Kansas State (August 7-9) and Virginia Tech (August 13-15). He also holds offers from Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Rutgers, SMU, Utah, Colorado State, and Texas-San Antonio among others.

Walker said he’ll consider coming back for an official visit to Arkansas.

“We’ll see after looking at everything,” he said.

Walker, who was teammates with 2020 Arkansas offers and 5-star prospects Greg Brown and Cade Cunningham on 17U Texas Titans of the Nike EYBL circuit, averaged 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals over the 13-game EYBL 17U regular season. During Nike Peach Jam in mid-July in North Augusta, S.C., he elevated his game as he shot 53% from the field and 45% from 3 while averaging 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.6 steals.

Prior to taking his visit to Akansas, Walker talked about his game.

“I play defense and I feel I play defense really well,” he said. “I can knock down shots and can play the 1-3 but the point guard is my true position. Pass first but can get where I want when I want to create for myself as well as my teammates.”

Linked below is a highlight reel of Rondel Walker …