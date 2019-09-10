2020 Top 100 Chris Moore of West Memphis said in-home visit with Eric Mussleman went “great,” may bump Arkansas OV up a week

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and assistant coach Corey Williams were in West Memphis on Monday night for an in-home visit with 2020 Hog offer Chris Moore (6-6 combo forward, national No. 93 / 4-star prospect according to 247Sports).

On Monday afternoon, Williams dropped by West Memphis basketball practice to see Moore. The in-home visit Monday night improved Arkansas’s standing with Moore.

“It went great,” Moore said. “I heard some really good things. He (musselman) was giving me a perspective that a lot of college coaches haven’t given me. It kind of gave me a new thing to think about when it comes time to narrow my list.

Moore pared his list down to 14 teams several weeks ago, and though it may be “late October, early November” before he does it again, he confirmed on Monday night that he will take official visits to Arkansas (currently set for Sept. 20-22), Iowa State, Memphis (Oct. 4-6), Auburn, and Texas A&M.

Moore’s visit to Arkansas might actually happen a week sooner — which would be this weekend (Sept. 13-15) — due to a potential scheduling conflict with finalizing his OV to Iowa State.

Moore said he was particularly impressed with Musselman’s vision for him at Arkansas.

“He gave me the comparison to Jordan Caroline (who played for Musselman at Nevada),” Moore said. “He was comparing how our games were almost identical, how he developed Jordan Caroline, how his numbers grew every year, and how he can get me to the next level — to the NBA.

“They talked about the vision the have for me to be a Razorback.”

Moore said Musselman and Williams raved about his motor and effort as a player and competitor.

“Of course my energy, that I play hard, my leadership,” Moore recalled of what Hog coaches told him Monday night. “Intangibles that I bring that most players don’t bring to the table.”

Moore said the positive in-home visit sets the table for his official visit to Arkansas, whether that takes place this week or next.

“Yes it does,” he acknowledged. “Meeting with the coaches gives me the feeling that they’re really serious about me and want me to be a part of their program.”

Moore hosted an in-home visit Monday morning with Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway.

“Same thing, it was great,” Moore said of that meeting. “Penny said he sees himself in me, being a hungry player, an alpha dog that never shies down from competition.”

Moore was 17U Woodz Elite’s leading scorer this spring and summer at more than 17 points per game, and he had a strong showing at the Nike Peach Jam in mid-July that included a 15-point, 19-rebound, 5-block performance during pool play — a reminder of the double-double capability he brings to the floor every night. Including the the 13-game Nike EYBL circuit regular-season, Moore finished fourth in “box plus/minus” in the league.

“You know it helped me a lot,” Moore said during that Aug. 3 interview when asked about playing on the Nike circuit. “Now I got to the see the best of the best in the whole world (of grassroots basketball), from each state and each big city. Playing against those great guys, I got to see the competition I’m going to be playing against for a very long time (in college). It was a great experience, we fell short, but just being there and playing against those great guys was just a blessing.”

Moore is chiseled at 6-6, he’s quick and powerfully explosive, has an elite motor, and his improved handling and mid-range shooting skill that projects him to playing a 3/4-combo-forward role at the college level. Moore’s instincts and interior craft are reminiscent of Arkansas legend Corliss Williamson, and his leadership and team-first mentality make him a recruiting priority for the Hogs.

Arkansas coaches were able to watch and evaluate Moore on the Nike EYBL circuit in late April in Dallas and again in July in North Augusta, S.C.

Linked below is a highlight reel of Chris Moore from the 2019 Nike EYBL circuit …