2021 4-star wing Jaxson Robinson “loved every part” of his Arkansas visit

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks coaching staff checked a lot of boxes on Saturday for 2021 Hog offer Jaxson Robinson during his unofficial visit to Fayetteville.

“I loved every part of it,” Robinson said Saturday evening. “The experience the coaching staff has at every level is impressive. The campus and facilities are unreal. I wasn’t expecting what I saw today at Arkansas. It was a whole lot different than what I thought it would be like.”

Robinson (6-5 wing, Ada, Okla., 16U Team Griffin, composite national No. 37 / 4-star prospect) is coming off a Peach Jam title (16U) captured in mid-July, and his trip to Fayetteville on Saturday marked his second stop there since April when he hit nine 3-pointers while scoring 33 points in a grassroots showcase game at Fayetteville High School.

Robinson was impressed with head coach Eric Mussleman and his staff’s message about the Razorbacks’ program.

“Coach Musselman and his staff, I got to hang out with them today,” said Robinson, who was accompanied on the visit by his parents. “I thought it was crazy all the experience the staff had, and where all they’d been in coaching.

“I definitely think their play style fits the way I play. They get in transition, it’s definitely something I can fit into. Coach Muss said he likes to shoot a lot of 3s, and if they can’t get the 3 they want to get to the foul line. He said he wants a team that can shoot a high volume of both 3s and free throws.”

Robinson also holds offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU, Houston, Wake Forest, Tulsa, and Texas-Arlington. He took an unofficial visit last week to Oklahoma State, and he plans to take an unofficial visit to TCU next weekend.

Arkansas coaches have watched Robinson since he picked up his Hog offer shortly after Musselman hired Chris Crutchfield away from Oklahoma in May.

“Coach Crutchfield and I have a good relationship and I think it started with him making a personal connection with me,” Robinson said in an interview on May 28. “We always talk about how my season is going, what I’m working on and all things basketball but he has also taken the time to get to know me personally. I’m comfortable talking with him and that’s helped us form a good bond.”

Robinson is an elite shooter from distance, but he’s also a solid all-around player who brings good size and length on the perimeter. He attended prestigious Nike Elite 100 Camp in June.

Two of Robinson’s 16U Team Griffin teammates (2021 Trey Alexander and 2021 Daimion Collins) also holds Arkansas offers, while two more (2021 KJ Adams and 2021 Bijan Cortes) are drawing interest from the Hogs.

Attached is an extended highlight reel from 16U Team Griffin’s win over 16U Woodz Elite in April when Jaxson Robinson scored 33 points, inlcuding making 9 three-pointers … it also shows highlights of Alexander, Collins, Adams, and Cortes) …