2021 5-star & UA target Harrison Ingram says his talks with Hog coaches ramping up

LITTLE ROCK — Just over a month ago versatile 5-star point-forward Harrison Ingram included the Arkansas Razorbacks in his Top 10 schools, and on Thursday he confirmed that his contact with Hog coaches is heating up and that he could be a month away from trimming his list.

“Talked to Arkansas coaches about everyday last week!” Ingram said.

Ingram (6-7, Dallas St. Mark’s, composite national No. 15 prospect) released his pared-down list of schools via Instagram Live interview on May 11. He’s down to Arkansas, Baylor, Stanford, Purdue, North Carolina, Michigan, Louisville, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Memphis.

Ingram shared his thoughts about when he’ll trim his list down again.

“Probably not anytime soon, at least a month,” Ingram said. “Nothing has really changed since I dropped my list. Arkansas’s right in there, all my teams are. Will try to take it to 5 or 6 teams, then make a commitment later.”

Ingram said his recent conversations with Arkansas coaches have been productive.

“We kind of talked about how they (Hog coaches) would use me on the court,” he said. “Off the court, they talked about their business school.”

Harrison is a long-time recruit of Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman, he has ties to assistant coach Corey Williams, and he was on Arkansas’ campus last summer sandwiched between Hog coaches going on the road to see him play grassroots basketball as well as paying him visits in Dallas at St. Mark’s and to watch his high school games.

“The connections with the coaching staff and the family feel made me feel at home on my visit (in August 2019), and I love the NBA based offense,” Ingram said on May 11 of the positives that helped Arkansas land in his Top 10.

The top-ranked player in Texas in his class, Ingram averaged 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 7 assists in 2019-20 on a St. Mark’s team that finished 29-4 en route to winning the SPC state championship.