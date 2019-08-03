2021 Arkansas offer and 4-star point guard Kennedy Chandler set to visit Hogs on August 9-10

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Highly regarded 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler of Memphis will take an unofficial visit to Arkansas next week.

“We will be taking an unofficial visit August 9th & 10th,” said Chandler’s Dad, Kylan Chandler. “He has always had an interest in Arkansas, especially since he has known family (cousin Lee Mayberry) play there, and they play the same position.”

Kennedy Chandler (6-0 point guard, Briarcrest Christian in Memphis, 17U Mokan Elite, composite national No. 28 / 4-star prospect) will also be visiting Louisville in August. In addition to the Hogs and Cardinals, Chandler holds offers from Kansas, Memphis, Arizona, Ole Miss, and a host of other high-major programs.

Arkansas coaches offered Chandler a scholarship shortly after watching him play at the Nike EYBL session in Atlanta during the late April live-evaluation period. Head coach Eric Musselman and associate head coach Eric Musselman most recently saw him play at the Team USA U18 training camp last weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Chandler’s basketball IQ, vision and feel, and chess-master ability to [i]pass teammates open[/i] make him an elite, true point guard. He can also score the basketball. He had 20 or more points in both the semifinals and finals of the 17U Nike Peach Jam in North Augusta, S.C., a few weeks ago, leading Mokan Elite to the Peach Jam championship as Arkansas’s coaching staff spent the long weekend watching him play.

Mayberry, the former Arkansas All American point guard and first-round NBA draft pick, described Chandler this way: “Kennedy is a gym rat who loves to play. Reminds me of a throwback kind of point guard who looks to pass first but can score to keep the defense honest. He’s the kind of player anybody would love to play with. HIS TEAM WINS GAMES!”

Linked below are highlights of Kennedy Chandler from the 2019 Nike EYBL Peach Jam …