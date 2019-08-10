2021 Hog target Terran Williams of Marianna talks about his Arkansas visit on Friday

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — 2021 Terran Williams had been to Fayetteville for unofficial visits in the past, but Friday was his first with the Arkansas Razorbacks current coaching staff that his been on the job less than a handful of months.

Williams (6-4 wing, Marianna, 16U Joe Johnson Hawks) arrived to Fayetteville on Thursday and was on campus by 9 a.m. Friday to begin his visit.

“It was a great visit,” Williams said Friday afternoon. “The coaches treated me like family and I enjoyed the campus and staff.”

Williams talked about the various stops on his campus tour.

“They showed me the basketball facilities , Jones center for athletes to get refueled, and the education center,” he said.

Williams had a memorable takeaway after listening to Arkansas’s coaching staff talk about the direction of the Razorbacks program.

“Their system is mostly built around preparing athletes to achieve at the next level,” he said. “Most of their coaches had NBA experience.”

Williams offers from Auburn, Oklahoma State, and TCU. He has taken unofficial visits to all three schools.

Arkansas coaches had seen Williams play multiple times this spring and summer — first during the Adidas Gauntlet session in Dallas in late April, then again during the mid-July live-evaluation period at the Adidas Gauntlet Summer Championships in Hoover, Ala., and once more at the NCAA Basketball Academy youth development camp in Houston in late July.

Williams has talked a lot with Razorbacks assistant coach Corey Williams, and so far so good as they continue to get to know each other.

“We cool,” Terran Williams said earlier in the week. “He just talked about trying to get to the Hill for a visit, and that I played very well this past summer.”

Williams is a bouncy slasher, a good defender, and he continues to makes improvements with his ball-handling and perimeter shooting. He’s been a top performer the past two years playing with the Joe Johnson Hawks program that competes on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit.